"Summer Rain Birds" - Bahamas AI art
©A. Derek Catalano
Bahamas Summer Rain
The Bahamian sun, a golden blaze,
Spreads its warmth in dazzling rays.
Over the islands, skies of blue,
Hold the promise of a day anew.
But look! On the horizon's edge,
Dark clouds gather, nature's pledge.
A gentle breeze begins to sway,
Whispers of rain, not far away.
A light spry falls, soft as mist,
People rush, no time to resist.
Clothes picked in off the line with care,
As the summer rain fills the air.
The earth sighs, grateful and wide,
As farmers watch with humble pride.
Crops drink deep from heaven's flow,
In this rain, life begins to grow.
Lawns and gardens, thirsty, dry,
Welcome the droplets from the sky.
Flowers bloom with colors bright,
In the touch of rain, pure delight.
The wetlands drink, the land crabs thrive,
In these waters, they come alive.
Their homes refreshed, their spirits high,
As summer rain renews their sky.
Wildlife stirs with joy untold,
Quenching thirst from nature's gold.
Birds dance and splash with glee,
In puddles formed from the rain set free.
The earth, now cooled, sighs in relief,
A break from the sun, however brief.
The heat subsides, the air is calm,
Nature's touch, a soothing balm.
And when the rain has had its say,
The sun returns in full array.
Bright and bold, it lights the scene,
As if the rain had never been.
But in this cycle, day and night,
There’s wisdom in the rain’s soft flight.
For every drop and every turn,
Is part of life, for us to learn.
That in the dance of sun and rain,
Nature's rhythm is not in vain.
It’s a cycle, a song, a dance so grand,
That shapes and molds this beautiful land.
For everything has its time to play,
And all together, they make a way,
For a world that’s balanced, pure, and true,
A world that’s beautiful, for me and you.
As farmers watch with humble pride.
Crops drink deep from heaven's flow,
In this rain, life begins to grow.
Lawns and gardens, thirsty, dry,
Welcome the droplets from the sky.
Flowers bloom with colors bright,
In the touch of rain, pure delight.
The wetlands drink, the land crabs thrive,
In these waters, they come alive.
Their homes refreshed, their spirits high,
As summer rain renews their sky.
Wildlife stirs with joy untold,
Quenching thirst from nature's gold.
Birds dance and splash with glee,
In puddles formed from the rain set free.
The earth, now cooled, sighs in relief,
A break from the sun, however brief.
The heat subsides, the air is calm,
Nature's touch, a soothing balm.
And when the rain has had its say,
The sun returns in full array.
Bright and bold, it lights the scene,
As if the rain had never been.
But in this cycle, day and night,
There’s wisdom in the rain’s soft flight.
For every drop and every turn,
Is part of life, for us to learn.
That in the dance of sun and rain,
Nature's rhythm is not in vain.
It’s a cycle, a song, a dance so grand,
That shapes and molds this beautiful land.
For everything has its time to play,
And all together, they make a way,
For a world that’s balanced, pure, and true,
A world that’s beautiful, for me and you.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT
Related poem: Annuder Huricane Comin'
Related article: Summer Heat in the Bahamas: Dangers and Precautions