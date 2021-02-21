Sunday, February 21, 2021

Coral Harbour Entrance

 
Coral Harbour Entrance

"Coral Harbour Entrance" ⒸA. Derek Catalano

These are the towers at the entrance to Coral Harbour, a residential area on the south west coastal area of New Providence, Bahamas. You can climb a winding staircase inside to the lookout at the top.
