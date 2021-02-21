Pages
Home
People
Places
Things
Sunday, February 21, 2021
Coral Harbour Entrance
"Coral Harbour Entrance" ⒸA. Derek Catalano
These are the towers at the entrance to Coral Harbour, a residential area on the south west coastal area of New Providence, Bahamas. You can climb a winding staircase inside to the lookout at the top.
at
February 21, 2021
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
Architecture
,
New Providence
,
Photos
,
Places
Newer Post
Older Post
Home