Saturday, February 6, 2021

Coral Harbour Entrance

 
Coral Harbour Entrance

"Coral Harbour Entrance" ©️A. Derek Catalano

These are the towers at the entrance to Coral Harbour, a residential area on the southern coast of Nassau, Bahamas. You can climb a winding staircase inside to the lookout at the top.
