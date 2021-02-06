Pages
Saturday, February 6, 2021
Coral Harbour Entrance
"Coral Harbour Entrance" ©️A. Derek Catalano
These are the towers at the entrance to Coral Harbour, a residential area on the southern coast of Nassau, Bahamas. You can climb a winding staircase inside to the lookout at the top.
Anthony Derek Catalano
1:02 PM
Architecture
Nassau
New Providence
Photos
Places
Towers
