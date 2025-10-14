"Don't Live Above Your Means" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Don't Live Above Your Means
The world presents a gilded cage, a screen
Where every stranger seems to live a scene
Of effortless abundance, grace, and light,
Their days a feast, their shadows banished quite.
A brand-new car, a vacation far away,
The latest gadget marking every day.
The silent pressure, sharp as broken glass,
To match the speed of lives that quickly pass.
The voice that whispers, "You deserve this too,"
A siren call designed to ruin you.
You swipe the plastic, feel the momentary thrill,
A purchase made to quiet, then refill,
The empty space where quiet comfort stood,
Replaced by things misunderstood.
That sofa set, the watch with sapphire gleam,
They promise peace, but fuel a fever dream.
For every joy these hurried buys impart,
A heavier chain wraps 'round the beating heart.
The credit line a serpent, sleek and green,
Its venom subtle, rarely felt, but keen.
The budget you designed, a sturdy floor,
Is chipped away, then splintered to the core.
A trickle starts, a slight imbalance shows,
Then the full torrent of debt's overflow.
The monthly bills pile up in dread array,
Demanding tribute you can barely pay.
You juggle funds, you rob from Peter's trust,
To pay the interest, slow to turn to dust.
The sleepless nights arrive, a constant guest,
As peace of mind is put under duress.
The freedom lost to keeping up the show,
The quiet terror that the truth will flow.
Oh, learn the virtue of the simple scope,
To build your castle on the hill of hope,
Not sinking sand of borrowed, high-priced toys,
That steal your future and deplete your joys.
Measure your outgo by your true receipt,
And let your income be a rhythm sweet.
For wealth is not the things you have on display,
But what you save to brighten a future day.
It's the steady growth, the patient, slow ascent,
The money earned, then wisely, surely spent.
Choose contentment over fleeting pride,
Let the neighbor's mansion gently slide.
Your small apartment, clean and filled with books,
Holds richer comfort than their envious looks.
A home-cooked meal, shared with the ones you love,
Outshines the fancy fare you dine above
The true capacity your wallet holds,
A story of humility unfolds.
When want and need are sorted, clear, and plain,
The pressure lessens, like receding rain.
So, turn your gaze from instant gratification's stare,
And breathe the wholesome, unencumbered air.
Plant tiny seeds of savings, watch them bloom,
Dispelling shadows of impending gloom.
Let financial peace be your most cherished goal,
The quiet strength that fortifies the soul.
For only when you live below the mark,
Can you possess a light against the dark.
You own your time, your choices, and your life,
Released from debt's perpetual, weary strife.
Don't live above your means—live well within.
That is the true place where true freedom can begin.
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini
