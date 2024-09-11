The Perils of Poor Prioritizing
Prioritizing's the name of the game,
Without it, life's a circus—what a shame!
First things first, like bills and rent,
Before your cash on pleasures is spent.
You wanted that weave, those lashes, those nails,
So you blew the light bill and tipped the scales.
Now you're sittin' in darkness, TV shows can't get,
And it's 90 degrees, no A/C or fan, just sweat.
The water bill money, you spinned and gambled away,
Thought you'd strike it rich, but lost in a day.
Now you can't bathe, or flush, or clean,
Living a life that's anything but serene.
The grocery cash went to a night of cheer,
Liquor and parties, you had no fear.
But now you're hungry, nothing to eat,
Just chewing your nails in sad defeat.
Get your act together, don’t you see?
These hard times call for priorities.
Cut out the waste, make life run smooth,
Your wallet—and future—will surely improve.
So keep your focus, don’t be a fool,
Life’s a balancing act, not just cool.
Happiness thrives, no need to disguise,
When you live with smart priorities wise.
In the end, you'll have no strife,
Living a joyful, well-ordered life.
Bills paid, fridge stocked, and plenty to do,
Because you chose to prioritize—you!