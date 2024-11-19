"Mr. Lover Man" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Mr. Lover Man
Oh, beware of the breeze on a Bahama night,
For it carries a legend, both bold and bright.
He’s the king of charm, the Caribbean’s flame,
The lover of lovers—oh yes, that's his name!
Mr. Lover Man, smooth as can be,
Struts through the islands like royalty.
Tiger-skin jacket with a golden sheen,
A panther of passion, he reigns supreme.
Thick gold chains dangle, glint in the sun,
Jeweled rings sparkling, each worth a ton.
A Panama hat perched just so on his crown,
White pleated pants—he's the talk of the town!
His shoes, white leather, so polished and sleek,
Echo his swagger as he strolls down the street.
In his hand, a cane tipped with gold,
A symbol of secrets and stories untold.
He drives a luxury car with a purr so smooth,
Its rumble the rhythm to his Lover Man groove.
Cuban cigar in hand, smoke spirals rise,
Masking his plans, oh, the clever disguise!
With hips like a pendulum, the dancefloor he owns,
The king of calypso, his moves set the tone.
When he takes to the floor, ladies gather in awe,
For Mr. Lover Man’s sway breaks every law.
His sugar-coated tongue is a weapon divine,
Each word like honey, each promise a vine.
“Darlin’, your beauty could dim the sun’s light,
Let me make you a queen before morning’s flight.”
Precious gifts he showers—diamonds, pearls,
Necklaces that dazzle the most skeptical girls.
He takes you to dine where the stars come to play,
Lobster and champagne—his usual buffet.
But his heart’s a passport, his love’s just a breeze,
He roams like the tide, can’t be tied or appeased.
A girlfriend on every island, it’s true,
Yet loyal to none—his heart can’t construe.
He’s a drifter, a dreamer, a man on the go,
Every romance a tango, every kiss a show.
To cage him is folly, don’t even try,
Mr. Lover Man’s spirit belongs to the sky.
So if he woos you with whispers, beware of his plan,
For you’re just a chapter in Mr. Lover Man’s span.
A legend, a myth, a tropical flame,
He’ll leave you in awe, though you won’t know his name.
Mr. Lover Man, always on the move,
An island-hopping rogue with something to prove.
Watch out for his charm, his glitter, his grin,
For falling for him is the ultimate sin.
And as the sun sets on the Bahama sand,
He tips his white hat, cigar in hand.
Off to another island, his freedom in tow,
Can’t stop him now—he’s got places to go!
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT