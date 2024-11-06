"Bright Sunrise" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Look On The Bright Side
When days drift gray and hopes feel thin,
When light inside seems caged within,
Remember then, a small, warm spark—
The hidden glow within the dark.
Look on the bright side, if you can,
Where beauty hides in every plan.
The world may turn, the winds may strain,
But stars will rise, despite the rain.
A storm may loom, yet clouds do part,
And leave behind a softened heart.
Each tear may drop, each sigh may soar,
Yet blooms will sprout from sorrow’s floor.
Through trials hard and heavy ways,
There lies a light in tangled maze.
It gleams and waits, though hard to see—
A whispered hint of destiny.
When loss and ache weigh down the soul,
When healing feels a distant goal,
Look on the bright side, there you’ll find
The gentle stretch of silver lined.
For sometimes joy wears softer clothes,
Like quiet fields, or winds that rose.
A simple note, a dawn-lit tree,
The fleeting laugh of memory.
Look on the bright side, trust its call,
For shadows prove that sun lights all.
It lingers near, around each bend,
A quiet, constant, steadfast friend.
So lift your eyes from soil and clay,
Let morning rise, dispel the gray.
In trials, learn, in dusk, be wise—
For even stars need darkened skies.
And though it seems the night won’t end,
Hold close to light; your heart will mend.
Look on the bright side, till you see
How light persists through mystery.
Embrace the warmth that hides in pain,
And know that loss is never vain.
Each hurt, each scar, each shattered piece
Is part of life’s own sweet release.
The brightest things don’t always burn—
They hum and glow, and heal in turn.
They’re found in hearts that break and mend,
In endings wrapped around a bend.
So hold on tight to hope’s soft thread,
With courage walk where fears have led.
The sun will break, the dawn will come—
Look on the bright side, find your home.
When days drift gray and hopes feel thin,
When light inside seems caged within,
Remember then, a small, warm spark—
The hidden glow within the dark.
Look on the bright side, if you can,
Where beauty hides in every plan.
The world may turn, the winds may strain,
But stars will rise, despite the rain.
A storm may loom, yet clouds do part,
And leave behind a softened heart.
Each tear may drop, each sigh may soar,
Yet blooms will sprout from sorrow’s floor.
Through trials hard and heavy ways,
There lies a light in tangled maze.
It gleams and waits, though hard to see—
A whispered hint of destiny.
When loss and ache weigh down the soul,
When healing feels a distant goal,
Look on the bright side, there you’ll find
The gentle stretch of silver lined.
For sometimes joy wears softer clothes,
Like quiet fields, or winds that rose.
A simple note, a dawn-lit tree,
The fleeting laugh of memory.
Look on the bright side, trust its call,
For shadows prove that sun lights all.
It lingers near, around each bend,
A quiet, constant, steadfast friend.
So lift your eyes from soil and clay,
Let morning rise, dispel the gray.
In trials, learn, in dusk, be wise—
For even stars need darkened skies.
And though it seems the night won’t end,
Hold close to light; your heart will mend.
Look on the bright side, till you see
How light persists through mystery.
Embrace the warmth that hides in pain,
And know that loss is never vain.
Each hurt, each scar, each shattered piece
Is part of life’s own sweet release.
The brightest things don’t always burn—
They hum and glow, and heal in turn.
They’re found in hearts that break and mend,
In endings wrapped around a bend.
So hold on tight to hope’s soft thread,
With courage walk where fears have led.
The sun will break, the dawn will come—
Look on the bright side, find your home.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT