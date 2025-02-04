The Power of the Compliment
A whisper light as morning air,
A kindness given unaware,
A spark that lifts a weary soul,
A thread that mends, restores the whole.
With just a word—a simple phrase—
The darkest night ignites with blaze.
The Lift of Light
A compliment, so pure, so bright,
Can turn the gray to golden light.
A hesitant heart, unsure, confined,
Now soars as warmth and love entwine.
A child who doubts their worth, their way,
Is changed by words that brightly say:
"You're strong, you're kind, you're meant to shine—"
A gift of truth, a tie divine.
The artist, weary, drained, undone,
Sees no worth in what they’ve spun,
Until a voice, sincere, affirms:
"Your hands weave dreams, your heart still burns."
The lonely soul, unseen, ignored,
Finds solace in a phrase adored:
"I see you there, you're not alone—"
And suddenly, the world has shone.
From stranger’s lips or friend’s embrace,
A word can heal, can re-erase
The scars of doubt, the wounds unseen,
Transforming days from dull to keen.
For words have weight, yet float with grace,
And lift us up through time and space.
The Subtle Snare
But heed, for honey drips with guile,
And not all words are free of wile.
A silver tongue, a practiced grin,
Can turn a truth to veiled sin.
The flattering phrase, so saccharine sweet,
May lead the heart to its defeat.
"You're special, rare, the only one,"
A line that glows like setting sun—
But woven deep, unseen, untrue,
Designed to shift control to you.
A compliment can twist, persuade,
A puppet's string, a trap well laid.
A whisper shapes what we believe,
And in its beauty—may deceive.
The lover’s praise, so soft, so grand,
Becomes the chain upon your hand.
The friend who speaks in gilded breath,
Might plant the seed that leads to death.
For if they choose what lifts your mind,
They hold the key to keep you blind.
The boss who grins, the foe who charms,
The praise that soothes yet disarms—
A compliment is both a key
To set you free, or cage silently.
The Balance of Words
So tread with care through praise received,
And weigh what’s true, what’s meant to deceive.
For words have power, force untamed,
Both to uplift and leave you chained.
A compliment—both light and snare—
A tool of love, or masked affair.
But let not fear of cunning art
Erase the glow of words from heart.
For truth still sings in voices pure,
And kindness lingers, strong, secure.
Accept with grace, yet question wise,
And let no falsehood veil your eyes.
For in the end, the words we say,
Can shape the night or birth the day.
So wield them well, and speak with care,
For compliments are gifts we share.