Blame Only Yourself
When the storm of consequence batters your door,
And life's echoes remind of mistakes made before,
When shadows of choices stretch long in the night,
And regrets gather, unyielding, in stubborn twilight—
Look not outward for a villain to name,
But turn inward and own your share of the blame.
The path you've walked, each twist and bend,
Was shaped by the will you chose to expend.
The seeds of action, sown without care,
Bloom into burdens you're now forced to bear.
No puppet master guides your fate;
The strings were yours—both love and hate.
Blame not the winds, nor the fickle sea,
For the course you set was your destiny.
Not the stars above, nor the earth below,
But the hands at the helm made the vessel go.
Excuses are shackles; responsibility, the key—
To rise from regret and again be free.
The world owes no debt to your prideful heart;
No stagehand waits to give you a part.
Your failures, your stumbles, your falls to the ground,
Are lessons in disguise, profoundly profound.
But only if faced with courage, not fear,
And a voice that says, "The fault lies here."
Blame only yourself when outcomes are grim;
Don't sink in self-pity or let hope grow dim.
Own the missteps, the lapses, the wrongs—
And learn where accountability truly belongs.
Growth takes root in responsibility's soil,
Watered by honesty, patience, and toil.
The past is unyielding; it cannot be undone,
No matter how fast from it you run.
But the future is yours—unwritten, untried—
Shaped by the truths you refuse to hide.
Cast aside blame like a worn-out disguise;
Let self-awareness open your eyes.
Blame only yourself, not fortune, not friend—
Your power begins where excuses end.
Stand tall in the mirror, confront what you see:
A soul unshackled, accountable, free.
For life's greatest wisdom, its most enduring art,
Is mastering the choices within your heart.
So, walk with intention, and humbly confess,
Your power to choose, to fail, to redress.
Mistakes are but teachers in life’s endless school,
If you accept them, adapt, and follow each rule.
No growth can flourish where excuses dwell—
So blame only yourself, and grow stronger as well.
In the end, when the ledger of life is laid bare,
And the weight of your choices hangs in the air,
May you find peace, for you'll know deep inside:
You lived with courage, with truth as your guide.
Blame only yourself—no lies to defend—
And let responsibility be your truest friend.