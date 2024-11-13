REPOST: The Echo of Empty Promises

"Island Rally" - Bahamas AI art
©A. Derek Catalano
The Echo of Empty PromisesIn the twilight of speeches, where hope took flight,
A thousand promises, bright as the night,
Were whispered with fervor, loud and clear,
To the ears of the people, eager to hear.
“We’ll build a future, grand and free!
A world of justice, prosperity!”
The banners flew, the voices roared,
And the voters, hopeful, pressed forward.
But seasons turned, and time revealed,
That words once golden were never sealed.
The pledges, bold as morning sun,
Faded like shadows when the day was done.