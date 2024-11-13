Wednesday, November 13, 2024

REPOST: The Echo of Empty Promises

 
Political Beach Campaign Rally

 "Island Rally" - Bahamas AI art
©A. Derek Catalano
 
 

The Echo of Empty Promises

In the twilight of speeches, where hope took flight,
A thousand promises, bright as the night,
Were whispered with fervor, loud and clear,
To the ears of the people, eager to hear.

“We’ll build a future, grand and free!
A world of justice, prosperity!”
The banners flew, the voices roared,
And the voters, hopeful, pressed forward.

But seasons turned, and time revealed,
That words once golden were never sealed.
The pledges, bold as morning sun,
Faded like shadows when the day was done.
 
