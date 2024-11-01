"Ruined Reputation" - Bahamas AI art
©A. Derek Catalano
Don’t Ruin Your Reputation
In a world that’s woven of whispers and names,
Where truth and tale drift on invisible flames,
Guard what you build, protect what you keep,
For a name once shattered cuts fierce and deep.
The Foundation of Trust
Reputation is fragile, a crystal made clear,
Forged over years, through sweat and fear.
It stands like glass on a trembling ledge,
Built on the promise and whispered pledge.
Each choice you make, each word you let fly,
Echoes forever, it won’t simply die.
For truth has roots, but rumors grow wings,
Rising to heights on invisible strings.
The Silent Witness
Beware the corners where shadows dwell,
Where silent witnesses have stories to tell.
They’ll recall the kindness you left behind,
Or the cutting words that scarred their mind.
It’s tempting to bend, to cut short, or feign,
But each hidden act leaves a lingering stain.
What’s done in the dark finds its way to the light,
And whispers of falsehood can snuff out the bright.
Don’t ruin your reputation, hold tight your name,
It’s the crown you wear in honor or shame.
Once tarnished, it’s a weight you’ll forever bear,
An echo that follows, a weight in the air.
The Chain of Choices
Integrity’s armor, so easy to dent,
Once broken, it's gone, impossible to mend.
So choose what you say, choose how you act,
Each step you take, there’s no turning back.
Trust is a treasure that’s hard to regain,
Once lost to lies or muddied in stain.
Your reputation’s a map that leads to your soul,
Guard it with fire, keep it whole.
The Warnings of the Wise
Old voices whisper from ages ago,
“Hold fast to your honor, let loyalty show.”
There’s no price for freedom, for peace of mind,
But one misstep leaves scars you’ll find.
One broken promise, one shattered vow,
Will echo in halls both then and now.
The world is watching, it listens close,
To celebrate kindness or condemn what’s gross.
Don’t ruin your reputation, hold tight your name,
It’s the crown you wear in honor or shame.
Once tarnished, it’s a weight you’ll forever bear,
An echo that follows, a weight in the air.
The Cost of a Lie
One lie is enough to split open the seams,
To unravel your work, to distort your dreams.
Truth has a way of piercing through,
Breaking the mask, no matter how new.
And once it’s known, no excuse can bind,
For trust once broken is seldom kind.
Words once spoken can’t be withdrawn,
They linger in minds, from dusk to dawn.
The Redemption of Honor
Hold tight to truth, speak it plain,
For an honest heart bears no stain.
Honor the promises that you’ve made,
Each vow a stone, a brick well laid.
If faltering comes, then own what’s done,
Apologize freely, don’t hide or run.
For redemption’s path is honesty’s friend,
The only way lost trust can mend.
Don’t ruin your reputation, it’s all that remains,
When the glitter fades and the echo wanes.
A name is a lifetime, a seed you sow,
Guard it wisely, let its light grow.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT