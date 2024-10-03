This poem is built to be a deep, resonant meditation on hope, reminding us that no matter how hard the present may feel, there is always a better future to strive for.
Better Days Are Coming
(A Poem of Hope and Resilience)
The storm may rage, the skies may weep,
Through restless nights, I find no sleep,
But deep within, my soul still knows,
A brighter path, where sunlight flows.
Beneath the clouds, beneath the rain,
There hides a world beyond the pain.
Where shadows fade, and hearts can heal,
A place of peace, where love is real.
For every tear that streaks the face,
For every moment lost in space,
There lies a hope, a whispered song,
That better days will come along.
When life feels cold, when winds blow hard,
When every dream feels torn and scarred,
I hold onto the quiet truth,
That springtime follows winter’s ruth.
The trees, though bare, will bloom again,
Their leaves will dance despite the wind.
The rivers frozen by despair
Will flow with grace, beyond repair.
Time may feel heavy, like a chain,
But nothing stays, not joy nor pain.
Just like the moon gives way to sun,
These trials too, will be undone.
I see it in the distant dawn,
A world reborn, where fears are gone.
Where laughter fills the empty rooms,
And flowers banish all the gloom.
We walk through fires, cross the coals,
With every scar, we gain more souls.
Though life may test and break us down,
In hardship’s depths, we find our crown.
For every battle fought in vain,
For every wound, for every strain,
There’s something stronger when all is done,
A glimpse of what we will become.
So hold on tight when darkness falls,
And answer when the future calls.
No night is endless, no storm stays,
The sun returns to light our ways.
Though skies may crack and hearts may break,
From every struggle, we awake.
We rise again, like oceans wide,
With strength renewed from what's inside.
Better days are on their way,
Though they seem distant, far away.
Believe in change, believe in light,
For dawn will rise and end the night.
The world still spins, the stars still gleam,
Each moment brings another dream.
So trust the journey, trust the climb,
For every season has its time.
And though today may feel so long,
And burdens weigh like heavy song,
The melody will shift and sway,
And better days are on their way.
Through valleys deep and mountains steep,
In darkest hours when we weep,
We find the spark that lights our flame,
And carry on, through joy and pain.
For even when the night is long,
There's strength in us, a rising song.
We stand, we grow, we heal, we fight
The dawn awaits; there will be light.
So breathe, dear soul, let go of fear,
For hope remains, forever near.
The better days are yet to come,
Their journey’s started, they will run.
Through fields of gold, through skies of blue,
A future waits for me, for you.
So lift your head, and dry your eyes
Better days are on the rise.