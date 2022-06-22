Pages
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
The Pointe - Cruise Ship View
"The Pointe - Cruise Ship View" ⒸA. Derek Catalano
Nassau Harbour view at The Pointe, Bay St., Nassau, Bahamas. The port docking facilities and welcome area are being redeveloped and upgraded. All to improve our tourism product. Welcome visitors. :)
June 22, 2022
Labels:
Architecture
,
Boats
,
Nassau
,
New Providence
,
Photos
,
Places
,
Prince George Dock
,
Waterscapes
