Wednesday, June 22, 2022

The Pointe - Cruise Ship View

 

"The Pointe - Cruise Ship View" ⒸA. Derek Catalano

Nassau Harbour view at The Pointe, Bay St., Nassau, Bahamas. The port docking facilities and welcome area are being redeveloped and upgraded. All to improve our tourism product. Welcome visitors. :)
