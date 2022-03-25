"Nassau Public Library" ©A. Derek Catalano
The Nassau Public Library is an octagonal shaped building that is located at the southern end of Parliament Square that borders Shirley Street. I was constructed as a jail in 1797 and was the first building to be constructed in Parliament Square. In 1879, it was converted to a library, reading room, and museum. The small prison cells which once housed prisoners are now used to store books, charts, Arawak artifacts and a collection of historic prints, colonial documents and newspapers. Admission is Free. (source)