Use, Don’t Abuse
In every choice you make each day,
There’s balance hiding in the gray.
A middle line that holds things true—
A quiet voice that whispers “use… don’t abuse.”
A drink can warm a frozen night,
But drown your senses if you lose sight.
A spark of joy can turn to flame
When want grows wild and starts to claim.
Food can fuel a weary frame,
But overfill can dull the game.
A treat is fine, a feast is sweet,
Until excess knocks you off your feet.
Work builds pride when done with care,
But steals your life when you’re never there.
Chasing goals can lift you high,
Yet blind ambition bleeds you dry.
Love is power when calm and kind,
But clings like chains when misaligned.
Affection heals, obsession harms—
Some hugs protect, some tighten arms.
Rest renews a busy head,
But too much sleep can weigh like lead.
A break can help you find your stride,
But drifting long will dim your drive inside.
Money’s useful, that we know—
A tool to help your future grow.
But greed turns hearts to stone and steel,
And numbs your sense of what is real.
Tech connects us, bit by byte,
But steals your presence overnight.
Screens pull you in with endless feed
Until the real world starts to bleed.
Even truth can lose its shape
When twisted for a fast escape.
Honesty is clean and wise,
But weaponized, it bruises, lies.
Every force that helps you rise
Can topple you if amplified.
Too little starves, too much misleads—
The sweet spot sits between your needs.
Life’s not built on strict extremes,
But careful steps and steady beams.
It’s listening close to that quiet cue
That says, “Be mindful—use, don’t abuse.”
So hold your habits to the light.
Check their weight and check their bite.
Choose the portion, know your aim,
And keep control of what you claim.
You steer the wheel. You set the pace.
You choose the shape of every space.
Moderation guards your moves—
It’s strength in balance, truth that proves:
Joy lands hardest when earned, not chased.
Time feels richer when not erased.
Life shines brightest when you choose
To honor limits—
to use, not abuse.