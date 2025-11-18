Trinity Methodist Church Annual Fall Festival

Join us at Trinity Methodist Church for our annual Fall Festival on Saturday, November 29th from 11am–5pm, Frederick St. downtown Nassau, as we raise money to support our outreach ministries.
We’ll have delicious dinners, conch fritters, delicious desserts, Bahamian crafts, books, plants, a Kids Corner & so much more!
Bring the whole family! We can’t wait to celebrate with you!
Ph: 322-6679 or email: trinitymethodistbahamas@gmail.com for more info.