Thursday, November 27, 2025

Island Surprise: A Bahamian Adventure

 
Book cover of children on beach

Kids embark on a magical journey with 
New book by Fay Knowles 

At the golden age of eighty-one, I’m excited to announce the launch of my first children’s book - “Island Surprise: A Bahamian Adventure”!

Action packed and heart-warming! Children will love and learn from this fun adventure story of family togetherness, simplicity and resilience.

Two young Bahamian boys are thrilled when their parents decide to take them to remote Coco Plum Island, to surprise their grandparents for Easter. But they have difficulties getting a flight and then a storm threatens to spoil all of their plans. They eventually reach the island, but their troubles aren’t over as they must land at an airport further away from the grandparents. The journey south is hazardous and they run into problems on the way. They wonder if they will ever get to their grandparents’ house!

“Island Surprise: A Bahamian Adventure”, a Children's Chapter Book, is available in paperback, hardcover and as an e-book at "ISLAND SURPRISE", where you can read a sample. It is primarily suitable for ages 5 to 10, but it may also be enjoyed by younger or older readers who are captivated by imaginative stories.

Beautifully brought to life in full colour by illustrator Hatice Bayramoglu, every scene vividly captures the story's essence and magic.

I’ve been passionate about writing my entire life. I was born in Scotland and mostly brought up in England, but have lived in The Bahamas for many decades.
 
This isn’t my first venture into children's literature! I wrote an adventure story book at age eleven, which I plan to resurrect, along with a tale about a mischievous parrot! Up to now, my publishing successes have been adult fiction and non-fiction, but I've always enjoyed writing little stories for children, ever since I made them up for my cousins when I was a child! And I used to create children’s mini plays at family or friends’ get-togethers when our sons were young.
 
As a published author, I have two collections of short stories, two mystery romance novels, a writer's guide and a Scottish memoir available at Amazon and other online retailers. You can find my works at Amazon.com/author/fayknowles
 
Delight the little ones in your life, whether they are your children, relatives' or friends’ kids, with an engaging and wholesome read! Perfect for cozy bedtime stories or as a thoughtful holiday gift.
 
With a heart full of stories!
Fay
 
Fay Knowles
Cable Beach
Nassau, Bahamas
Amazon.com/author/fayknowles
