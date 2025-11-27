|
New book by Fay Knowles
At
the golden age of eighty-one, I’m excited to announce the launch of my
first children’s book - “Island Surprise: A Bahamian Adventure”!
Action packed and heart-warming!
Children will love and learn from this fun adventure story of family
togetherness, simplicity and resilience.
Two
young Bahamian boys are thrilled when their parents decide to take them
to remote Coco Plum Island, to surprise their grandparents for Easter.
But they have difficulties getting a flight and then a storm threatens
to spoil all of their plans. They eventually reach the island, but their
troubles aren’t over as they must land at an airport further away from
the grandparents. The journey south is hazardous and they run into
problems on the way. They wonder if they will ever get to their
grandparents’ house!
“Island Surprise: A Bahamian Adventure”, a Children's Chapter Book, is available in paperback, hardcover and as an e-book at "ISLAND SURPRISE", where you can read a sample. It
is primarily suitable for ages 5 to 10, but it may also be enjoyed by
younger or older readers who are captivated by imaginative stories.
Beautifully
brought to life in full colour by illustrator Hatice Bayramoglu, every
scene vividly captures the story's essence and magic.
I’ve been passionate about writing my entire life. I was born in
Scotland and mostly brought up in England, but have lived in The Bahamas
for many decades.
This isn’t my first venture into children's literature! I wrote an
adventure story book at age eleven, which I plan to resurrect, along
with a tale about a mischievous parrot! Up to now, my publishing
successes have been adult fiction and non-fiction, but I've always
enjoyed writing little stories for children, ever since I made them up
for my cousins when I was a child! And I used to create children’s mini
plays at family or friends’ get-togethers when our sons were young.
As a published author, I have two collections of short stories, two
mystery romance novels, a writer's guide and a Scottish memoir available
at Amazon and other online retailers. You can find my works at Amazon.com/author/fayknowles
Delight the little ones in your
life, whether they are your children, relatives' or friends’ kids, with
an engaging and wholesome read! Perfect for cozy bedtime stories or as a
thoughtful holiday gift.
With a heart full of stories!
Fay
Fay Knowles
Cable Beach
Nassau, Bahamas
Amazon.com/author/fayknowles