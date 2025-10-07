Friends of the Environment September E-News

|
Red
mangrove season is here! Lend a hand with mangrove restoration in Abaco
by helping to collect red mangrove seedlings (AKA propagules). Red
mangrove seeds are interesting because they germinate while still
attached to the parent tree, then drop off as a tiny plant that is ready
to go. Along with our partners in The Bahamas Mangrove Alliance we are
collecting seedlings and planting them in The Marls, because Hurricane
Dorian damaged the seed producing trees in that area.
Propagules/seedlings
that are mature and ready to be planted can be found on the ground or
waters of creeks, beaches and coastal areas. Some propagules may be
picked from the tree, but it's important to follow the guidelines below:
A seedling is mature enough to be planted when it is:
Fallen from the mother tree
green or brown (not red, pink, or yellow)
Greater than 5 inches in length
Has a fully emerged fat brown/yellow collar
Seedlings that you should avoid collecting are:
Securely attached to the mother tree
Attached to the fruit
Damaged or missing the pointy shoot of the first leaves
Dehydrated or dried up at either end
Has no, or partially emerged, thin green collar
Keep
your eyes peeled for these cigar-shaped seedlings and help us collect
them for planting. Once you have collected the propagules, keep them in a
dry container, standing upright or stacked up. You can drop them off at
the FRIENDS Campus in Marsh Harbour where we’ll use them for direct
planting in damaged mangrove areas.
Photo and guidelines provided by Denise Mizell,
Abaco Program Manager, Perry Institute for Marine Science, Bahamas
Mangrove Alliance Partner.