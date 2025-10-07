Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Friends of the Environment September E-News

 

Friends of the Environment September

﻿E-News
Preserving the environment of Abaco through education, conservation, and research facilitation.


Learn More

Dear Reader,


I’ve been reminded a lot lately of the power and worth of community action. We all have our strengths and talents, and when we bring them together wonderful things can happen! How can you bring your passion and concern for the environment into your day to day interactions? At FRIENDS, this is something we aim to integrate into all of our programs and encourage our students to take initiative in. By repeating positive actions they become routine, our impacts cumulative, and others take notice and expand on these efforts. If you’re looking for a way to make a bigger impact in Abaco, please reach out to us. Your support and partnership are key to a sustainable future for our island community.


Olivia Patterson Maura

﻿Executive Director


International Coastal Clean Up Day

FRIENDS of the Environment was proud to once again serve as the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) Coordinators for Ocean Conservancy here in Abaco. This year marked a special milestone—the 40th anniversary of the ICC, a global movement uniting people across the world to fight ocean plastic and marine debris.


Since becoming Abaco’s coordinators, FRIENDS has been committed to growing this event each year, and 2025 was no exception. With over 150 volunteers from schools, civic organizations, local businesses, and the wider community, this year’s cleanup was one of our most successful yet. Thanks to the generosity of E & D Waste (All Trax Equipment), who provided a large garbage bin and transportation support, volunteers were able to efficiently collect and properly dispose of an impressive 1,177 pounds of waste. We extend heartfelt thanks to every volunteer who joined us in protecting our coasts and waters. Your efforts make a lasting difference for Abaco and beyond!

A special thank you goes to Shawn Supreme Productions for capturing the spirit of the day. 

[Click here to view the highlights].


Education in Action: Fall Programming

B.A.M! A Decade of Mangrove Education in Abaco


Bahamas Awareness of Mangroves (B.A.M.) program is celebrating a big milestone in 2025! This year marks 10 years since we first began implementing B.A.M. in schools in Abaco, starting with Patrick J. Bethel High and Forest Heights Academy, thanks to the incredible partnership and support of the Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation (LOF).

Like so many of our programs, B.A.M. faced challenges. After Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic, we were forced to take a pause; but in 2023, we proudly returned to classrooms, and the program has continued to grow stronger ever since.

This year, we are especially excited to welcome SC Bootle High School in Coopers Town to the B.A.M. family — made possible through the generous support of a Rotary Global Grant partnership between Abaco Rotary Club, Birmingham Sunrise Club, and the E-Club of the Caribbean.

B.A.M is designed to expand on mangrove topics already in the Bahamian science curriculum, giving high school students a deeper understanding of the importance of mangroves while also offering free lessons and field trips to participating schools. By combining classroom learning with hands-on experiences in the field, students get the chance to explore how mangroves protect our shorelines, support marine life, and play a critical role in our environment.

Just this month, our partners from LOF were back in town to officially kick off the 2025 B.A.M. program. With our shared expertise, our dedicated teachers, and the curiosity of our students, the program continues to make an impact.

With your support, we can continue to provide this opportunity to the participating schools. If you are interested in contributing directly to this program, please don’t hesitate to contact us today.

👉 Click this link to hear from some of our students as they share their reflections and experiences from last year’s program.


After School Clubs Begin

After School Clubs are back and we are so excited to kick things off! This year we are partnering with Florida Atlantic University, Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute and EARTHCARE to introduce our students to the Conch in the Classroom program.﻿ “Conch in the Classroom” is an environmental education program, primarily in The Bahamas, that teaches students about the queen conch's life cycle, ecological importance, and economic value through hands-on activities and aquarium setups. From ages 3–17, students will be learning all about the queen conch through fun activities and lessons. We can’t wait to watch our students explore, discover, and connect with this important species throughout the rest of the year!


Island Investigators (Ages 12 - 17) being introduced to our conch in the classroom during our first afterschool club session.

Sustainable Livelihood Internship Opportunity

We are pleased to announce the launch of another cohort in our Sustainable Livelihoods Internship Program this Fall, offered in partnership with the Delphi Club. This unique opportunity is designed to engage young Bahamians in hands-on learning experiences that highlight the connection between conservation and sustainable economic practices, while providing access and exposure to potential career pathways in eco-tourism and environmental stewardship.


Through this internship, participants will gain valuable skills, explore innovative approaches to sustainable livelihoods, and learn how protecting our environment directly supports the well-being of our communities. By fostering knowledge and skills in sustainability, this program aims to empower the next generation of leaders to create meaningful change for both people and the environment.


Applications are now being accepted through our website — [click here to apply]. We encourage interested individuals to apply and invite community members to share this opportunity with others who may be a good fit.


Support Programs Today!

Final Quarter Calendar of Events


Nov 20, Abaco Science Fair, New Vision Ministries, Marsh Harbour

Theme: Science, Sustainability, and the Queen Conch. Open to the public to view science projects from schools all around Abaco! Including special guest speaker Dr. Megan Davis of the Queen Conch Lab. Full program runs from 10am-2pm.

Event sponsored by BEP Foundation


More information
HT TT Logo 2025

Nov 27, Hope Town Turtle Trot

Join us in a fun run/walk to gear up for Thanksgiving dinner! Interested in sponsorship to help fund marine education and conservation? For donations of $500 or more, your logo will be printed on the t-shirts and promotional materials. We will also highlight your company on social media. If your business would like to sponsor this event, please reach out to us.

More information and registration details
Combustion Music HT Music Festival Logo

December 5-7, Combustion Music Hope Town Music Festival

Book your flights and reserve your golf cart, your favourite Abaco music festival is back!


More information

Watch the 2024 Music Fest Highlight video


December 13, Christmas Cove - Marsh Harbour


Crafts, Cocoa and Cheer! Join us on our campus for a fun holiday event where we will have activities for all ages, as well as Christmas shopping from local vendors.


Interested in being a vendor? Contact us!

In the News

Abaco Residents concerned over drifting sand barge

The Inagua Sea, first grounded off Treasure Cay in February was recently removed, just days ahead of Tropical Storm Imelda

Help The Bahamas Mangrove Alliance restore local mangrove habitats!

Red mangrove season is here! Lend a hand with mangrove restoration in Abaco by helping to collect red mangrove seedlings (AKA propagules). Red mangrove seeds are interesting because they germinate while still attached to the parent tree, then drop off as a tiny plant that is ready to go. Along with our partners in The Bahamas Mangrove Alliance we are collecting seedlings and planting them in The Marls, because Hurricane Dorian damaged the seed producing trees in that area.


Propagules/seedlings that are mature and ready to be planted can be found on the ground or waters of creeks, beaches and coastal areas. Some propagules may be picked from the tree, but it's important to follow the guidelines below:


A seedling is mature enough to be planted when it is: 

✅Fallen from the mother tree 

✅green or brown (not red, pink, or yellow)

✅Greater than 5 inches in length

✅Has a fully emerged fat brown/yellow collar


Seedlings that you should avoid collecting are: 

❌Securely attached to the mother tree 

❌Attached to the fruit

❌Damaged or missing the pointy shoot of the first leaves

❌Dehydrated or dried up at either end

❌Has no, or partially emerged, thin green collar


Keep your eyes peeled for these cigar-shaped seedlings and help us collect them for planting. Once you have collected the propagules, keep them in a dry container, standing upright or stacked up. You can drop them off at the FRIENDS Campus in Marsh Harbour where we’ll use them for direct planting in damaged mangrove areas.


Photo and guidelines provided by Denise Mizell, Abaco Program Manager, Perry Institute for Marine Science, Bahamas Mangrove Alliance Partner.
mature vs immature propagule

Help Protect our Natural Resources

September 29th marks the start of the open season for the white-crowned pigeon in The Bahamas. The season runs through March 1st, with a daily bag limit of 50 birds as outlined in the Wild Birds Protection Act. The white-crowned pigeon is classified as Near Threatened by the IUCN, meaning the species may face the risk of becoming endangered in the future. Hunters and community members are reminded to follow all regulations to help sustain a healthy population. Learn more about the white-crowned pigeon here.


The Stone Crab closed season is still in effect until October 15, which is quickly approaching. Let’s get ready for a season of safe and sustainable harvesting to protect our crab populations and support healthy marine ecosystems.

﻿ 🎥 Check out a video from our partners CEI at the Island School showcasing sustainable harvest techniques.


// CONNECT WITH US //

1% for the Planet Cryptocurrency

Facebook  Instagram  Youtube  
Thank you to everyone who has read, shared, supported, and donated to help make this work possible.

Friends of the Environment | PO Box AB 20755 | Marsh Harbour, Abaco, BS

at
Labels: , , ,