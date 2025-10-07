"Family Photo" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Be Thankful for Family
The sun dips low, and shadows start to creep,
Another day concludes its measured sweep,
And as the world outside its turmoil stills,
A quiet gratitude my spirit fills.
It is a thankfulness that runs so deep,
For those within the circle I will keep.
My family, a vast and vibrant tree,
The root, the trunk, the branches shielding me.
The Ancestral Roots and Branches
We start with those who shaped our early years,
Dispelling doubts and calming childhood fears.
The parents whose devotion set the mold,
Whose countless stories never can be told
In full measure, of the sacrifices made,
The gentle hands that nurtured, unafraid.
The steady counsel, wisdom earned with grace,
That guides our steps and helps us find our place.
We’re thankful for their presence, strong and sure,
The simple love that always will endure.
And then the siblings, born of shared descent,
A tapestry of moments closely spent.
The confidantes for secrets whispered low,
The willing partners in a childhood show.
The friendly rivalry, the quick defense,
A bond forged tight beyond all recompense.
A mirror held to watch ourselves evolve,
The constant promise that they will resolve
To stand beside us, come what may betide,
With nothing left to prove and naught to hide.
Extended Circles of Kinship
The circle widens, and our thanks embrace
The grandparents, with time etched on each face.
The living history, the gentle peace,
Whose patient love grants comfort and release.
The tales they spin of days we never knew,
The lessons simple, honest, and quite true.
They are the anchors, steady in the flow,
The wellspring from which all our blessings grow.
For every hug and every knowing glance,
For second chances and for every dance.
The aunts and uncles, like supporting beams,
Who populate our childhood's happy dreams.
They bring new laughter, offer fresh advice,
A different flavour, charming and precise.
The unexpected visit, warm and bright,
A guiding candle in the darkest night.
They offer refuge when the storms descend,
A loyal shoulder, on which we can bend
Our weary head, or simply share a jest,
A kinship that is truly put to test,
And yet remains unbroken, ever fast,
A joy that’s built to brilliantly last.
The New Kin and Lasting Bonds
The tapestry expands, a richer view,
To cousins clustered, loyal, strong, and true.
The lifelong playmates, sharing games and strife,
The steady witnesses to changing life.
The festive gatherings, loud and brightly lit,
The shared inheritance of soulful wit.
Through weddings, births, and mournings we convene,
A family portrait, ever-shifting scene.
A comfort knowing that across the land,
A thousand kindred hearts can understand.
And for the partners, spouses, now entwined,
The in-laws welcomed, loving and so kind.
The new additions, bringing light and scope,
Expanding vistas, widening our hope.
They choose our family, and with open heart,
Become an indispensable, vital part.
A double blessing, where the old blends new,
In shared affection, honest, deep, and true.
A Comprehensive Gratitude
Be thankful, then, for all this kindred host,
From oldest elder to the child we love the most.
For every face that beams at you with pride,
For every hand that holds you when you’ve cried.
For shared tradition, sacred ritual kept,
For all the promises that have been swept
Into the fold of memory's golden keep,
Awake and smiling, even while we sleep.
They are the mirrors that reflect who we are,
The steady compass, charting like a star.
A well of solace, endless and profound,
The happiest, most consecrated ground.
So lift your glass, or simply bow your head,
And be appreciative for all that's said
And left unspoken, in this sacred fold.
Be thankful for your family, brave and bold,
Your relatives, your kin, your loyal crew,
A precious gift to see your whole life through.
They are the anchor, harbor, wind, and sail,
The constant comfort that will never fail.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT
