"All Mix Up" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Tings Turn ‘Roun’
These days I notice
Tings turn ‘roun’
Like down is up
And up is down
Bad is good
And good is bad
Yes, believe me
It is very sad
Tings switch up
I must confess
Yes is no
And no is Yes
Now when I drive
I get so scared
‘Cause red is green
An’ green is red
Please take no offence
I’ll be gentle as I can
But today man is woman
And woman is man.
Tings gone upside down
Tings turn ‘roun’
Like down is up
And up is down
Bad is good
And good is bad
Yes, believe me
It is very sad
Tings switch up
I must confess
Yes is no
And no is Yes
Now when I drive
I get so scared
‘Cause red is green
An’ green is red
Please take no offence
I’ll be gentle as I can
But today man is woman
And woman is man.
Tings gone upside down
An' tings gone inside out
Role models gern ta jail
Headlines make ya scream an' shout
When there is disagreement
And reasoning sheds no light
Don't quell the conflict calmly
Instead end it with a fight
Once was a time
when citizens were slim and neat
But these people today
Jess raggy and obese
I jump in my car
And I go for a ride
Streets once clean, now littered
What happened to our pride?
Family and friends would gather
Good coversation was routine
But the way we communicate now
Is to talk to a digital screen
There was once a time of good morals
No deviant behaviour you'd flaunt
But it seems like nowadays
You just do what the hell you want
Role models gern ta jail
Headlines make ya scream an' shout
When there is disagreement
And reasoning sheds no light
Don't quell the conflict calmly
Instead end it with a fight
Once was a time
when citizens were slim and neat
But these people today
Jess raggy and obese
I jump in my car
And I go for a ride
Streets once clean, now littered
What happened to our pride?
Family and friends would gather
Good coversation was routine
But the way we communicate now
Is to talk to a digital screen
There was once a time of good morals
No deviant behaviour you'd flaunt
But it seems like nowadays
You just do what the hell you want
We used to care for each other
Our compassion was deep and great
But now all the love is gone
And in its place is hate
The village was a place of guidance
Where all neighbors brought up the youth
But the village today is a violent, dangerous place
I tell no lie, you know it's the truth
There used to be peace and quiet
Everything was just so right
But now I keep one eye open
As gun shots put me to sleep at night
Yep, tings turn right 'roun
Will they ever turn back straight?
We all need to switch our mindset
Before it gets too late.
©A. Derek Catalano
(No AI)