The Sea Princess
Deep in the heart of the Bahama Sea,
Where coral gardens bloom so free,
And sun-dappled waters gently gleam,
Lived Princess Delina, a mermaid's dream.
Her skin, the color of a moonless night,
A perfect canvas, a wondrous sight.
Her hair, a cascade of midnight curls,
Adorned with pearls and ocean swirls.
Her tail, a shimmering, opalescent hue,
A spectrum of blues, from cobalt to cerulean blue.
With every flick, a sparkling dance,
A flash of beauty, a captivating glance.
She ruled her kingdom with a gentle hand,
The most loved princess in all the land.
Her voice, a melody, sweet and clear,
Could soothe the worries of any who'd hear.
She'd play with dolphins in the morning light,
And chase the moonbeams in the darkest night.
She’d listen to the secrets the old whales tell,
And watch the sea turtles cast their spell.
Her heart was pure, her spirit kind,
A truer princess you'd never find.
For Princess Delina, so noble and so grand,
Was the pride and joy of the Bahama land.