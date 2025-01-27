It’s Time to Grow Up
When will we learn that life's not a game,
That pointing fingers yields only shame?
The years march on; the clock won't wait,
Yet some still linger in a childish state.
It's time to grow up, to stand tall, to own,
The seeds of maturity we’ve left unsown.
The world is a mirror; it reflects what we give,
It’s time to be better, to learn how to live.
No more tantrums disguised as debate,
No more grudges we nurse out of hate.
Put down the mask of pettiness worn,
The path to wisdom starts when it’s torn.
Do you cling to excuses, the blame you defer?
Do you scoff at the truth when it's whispered or stirred?
A grown heart listens, it bends, it can heal,
It faces the storms, embracing what's real.
Think of the child you once used to be,
Eyes wide with wonder, unbound, and free.
Yet growing means more than just adding on years,
It’s facing your faults and confronting your fears.
It’s taking responsibility for what you’ve done wrong,
It’s singing your own tune, singing your own song.
It’s walking away when the fight’s born of pride,
It’s learning to humble the ego inside.
Stop chasing applause for the sake of the sound,
True worth is in character, where virtues are found.
Maturity isn’t the gray in your hair,
It’s the depth in your choices, the love that you share.
Be the one who builds, not the one who tears down,
Who lifts up the fallen, who smooths out the frown.
Be the voice of reason in a room full of fire,
Be the hand that extends when the others retire.
Childhood fades, but its lessons should stay,
Yet too many forget as they wander away.
It taught us of kindness, of sharing, of care,
Of dreaming big dreams, of joy we could share.
So grow up, not just older—be wise, be true,
Let the better tomorrow begin within you.
Lay down the pretense, the drama, the show,
It's time to evolve; it’s time to grow.
Life isn’t a playground of endless delight,
It’s a journey through shadows toward radiant light.
The path may be rocky, but tread it with grace,
And watch as maturity transforms every place.
So here’s the call, simple yet profound,
Rise above folly; let wisdom abound.
It’s time to grow up, and the moment is now,
To wear life’s crown, to make this vow:
To be the person who stands up to lead,
To offer the help that the hurting might need,
To speak with compassion, to act with care,
To embrace the responsibility that’s waiting there.