Announcing Shakespeare in Paradise 2025!

The Amen Corner by James Baldwin, directed by Philip A. Burrows and Erin T. Knowles.
Sister
Margaret, a revered pastor, is facing crises all round. While her
family breaks down at home, church elders are plotting to take over the
church she founded.
This play features unmissable performances by Arthellia Isaacs, Jovanna Hepburn, Dion Johnson, Valene Rolle, Candi Rigby, Nicole Musgrove, Hartman O. N. Brown and Robert Farquharson. Musical direction by Adrian Archer.
Runs Monday October 6-Sunday October 12, PAB Black Box