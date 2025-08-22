Friday, August 22, 2025

Announcing Shakespeare in Paradise 2025!

 

September 22-October 12, 2025




Photos courtesy of Edward Knowles

Four Shows over Three Weeks!

Short Tales 2025

Short Tales features works by new and returning playwrights. Not all of our writers this year are Bahamian—we have offerings from the USA and from Trinidad as well.


Selected by a panel of judges who read the plays blind, Short Tales 2025 will delve into issues as varied as mothers’ relationships with their children, what to do when you have unwanted visitors, how to deal with pesky insects, and the best ways to die. Don’t miss it!


Runs September 22-October 4, PAB Black Box


Romeo and Juliet

Romeo and Juliet, directed by Sarah Burnett, assisted by Dorian McKenzie. This show introduces Jasmine Campbell as Juliet, and features Gabriel Decius as Romeo.


T-Day the Actor, Bernard Farquharson, and Kentario McKenzie also appear, with supporting performers including Danielle Fields, Bonny Byfield, Jasmine Anderson, Devantai Sterling and others.

Runs September 23-October 3, PAB Black Box


The Amen Corner

The Amen Corner by James Baldwin, directed by Philip A. Burrows and Erin T. Knowles.


Sister Margaret, a revered pastor, is facing crises all round. While her family breaks down at home, church elders are plotting to take over the church she founded. 


This play features unmissable performances by Arthellia Isaacs, Jovanna Hepburn, Dion Johnson, Valene Rolle, Candi Rigby, Nicole Musgrove, Hartman O. N. Brown and Robert Farquharson. Musical direction by Adrian Archer.


Runs Monday October 6-Sunday October 12, PAB Black Box


Shakespeare and the Alchemy of Gender

We’re honoured to present our visiting performer, Lisa Wolpe, presenting her one-woman tour de force, Shakespeare and the Alchemy of Gender. Part memoir, part biography, this piece details Wolpe’s journey to find out more about her father, whose death all to early had lasting impacts on her life. Wolpe has performed more male roles in Shakespeare than any other actress in history, and Shakespeare is the thread that holds the story together.


Don’t miss this amazing performance!


Two performances:
Tuesday October 7, PAB Black Box

Thursday October 9 , Fiona’s Theatre, NAGB


Box Office Opens Monday September 1



Ratings

Romeo and Juliet (B)

Short Tales (B)

The Amen Corner (B)
Shakespeare and the Alchemy of Gender (T)


Reintroducing the Festival Bar


Longtime supporters of Shakespeare in Paradise may remember a time when we used to hold Festival Bars—evenings where cast and audience could gather after a performance at a local night spot.


We’re pleased to announce that we’re bringing the Festival Bar back! Every Friday night during the festival, we’re going to be setting up on the brand-new Treehouse Deck to bring back the tradition.


We’re partnering with the Black Box Open Mic to showcase some of their regular  performers, and food and drinks will be available to purchase.


Come with some extra cash to help support the artists—there’s no cover charge but we will pass the hat for them—and we’ll also be accepting contributions to help the Dundas finish the renovations to the Winston V. Saunders Theatre!


When: Festival Fridays 9-midnight (September 26, October 3, October 10)

Where: Treehouse Deck


Also Coming Soon:

Dundas Day of Play

Watch this space!!

