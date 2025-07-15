"Balance" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Have Balance in Life
The world spins fast, a dizzying, hurried pace,
With myriad demands, we strive to find our place.
A constant tug-of-war, a relentless, pressing plea,
To conquer every task, to simply just agree.
We chase the fleeting moments, with fervor and with might,
Burning candles at both ends, from dawn until the night.
The scales of life tip wildly, precariously they lean,
As we neglect ourselves, a silent, unseen scene.
Without balance, a tempest rages in the soul,
A whirlwind of exhaustion, losing all control.
The body aches with weariness, the mind a hazy fog,
Creativity stifled, like a journal with no log.
Relationships fray and falter, neglected, left behind,
As ambition’s fierce embrace leaves little peace to find.
The laughter dims to whispers, the joy begins to fade,
A life unmoored, adrift, a solitary parade.
Stress, a constant shadow, whispers doubts and fears,
Eroding inner peace, through unacknowledged tears.
The spirit feels diminished, the light within grows dim,
Lost in endless striving, on life’s relentless whim.
But hark, a gentle whisper, a truth profoundly deep,
A different path emerges, secrets it does keep.
To balance is to flourish, to find a steady ground,
Where work and rest commingle, and harmony is found.
It’s knowing when to labor, with purpose strong and clear,
And when to pause and nurture, banishing all fear.
To cultivate the garden of the mind, and heart, and soul,
Making health a priority, reaching for what makes us whole.
With balance, clarity blossoms, thoughts begin to align,
Decisions flow with wisdom, a truly grand design.
Energy then surges, a wellspring deep and vast,
Ready for each challenge, a future built to last.
The benefits are boundless, a tapestry so bright,
A vibrant, rich existence, bathed in golden light.
Improved well-being follows, a lightness in your stride,
With ample time for passion, nowhere left to hide.
Your relationships will strengthen, with presence, warm and true,
As laughter fills the moments, and love sees you right through.
Resilience becomes a fortress, a shield against all strife,
A calmer, more contented, and truly vibrant life.
You’ll find more joy in moments, both simple and profound,
As gratitude’s sweet melody forever does resound.
The world won’t seem so daunting, its burdens won’t oppress,
When balance is your compass, leading to success.
So heed this gentle wisdom, let balance be your guide,
For in its peaceful rhythm, true happiness resides.
It isn’t rigid strictness, but an ever-flowing grace,
Adjusting and adapting, at your own unique pace.
Embrace the ebbs and flows, the give and take, you see,
For a life lived in true balance is a life lived joyously.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT