Friday, May 30, 2025
Dundas-UNESCO Summer Theatre Intensive!
Courtesy of the UNESCO International Fund for Cultural Diversity
2025 Summer Theatre Intensive
June 16-August 2, 2025
Professionalizing the Theatre Industry in The Bahamas
Sign up now!
Visit:
https://www.dundascentre.org/
Visit:
https://www.facebook.com/thedundas
May 30, 2025
Events
Nassau
New Providence
Things
