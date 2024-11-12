"Island Learning Tree" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Knowledge Is Power
In shadows deep where silence reigns,
Where ignorance binds like heavy chains,
There lies a spark, unseen, unheard—
The mighty force within a word.
A world awaits in quiet sleep,
Where secrets ancient, hidden deep,
Rest patient in the tomes of time,
Enshrined in verse, preserved in rhyme.
To seek, to know, to understand,
Is to hold creation in one’s hand;
The power dormant in a page
Awakens thought, dissolves the cage.
The written word, the spoken tale,
Through ages vast, across the veil,
Transcends all fear, all doubt, all loss,
Its wisdom raw, a hidden gloss.
For knowledge cuts, a double blade,
It builds, it breaks, it heals, it fades;
It stirs the mind to question why,
To lift the low, to reach the sky.
Empires born, and empires fall,
By minds that dared to know it all;
By vision fierce, or vision flawed,
A single thought, by wisdom awed.
In quiet rooms where scholars dwell,
Or open fields where stories swell,
Each question marks a new frontier,
The whispers loud, the answers near.
To learn of stars, of oceans vast,
Of sciences new, of legends past,
To weave with ink and quill and stone
A truth that's shared, yet never known.
And yet beware—such strength can blind,
The thirst for truth can warp the mind.
For knowledge holds a fearsome weight
When wielded not with love, but hate.
Beware the pride, the hubris born,
Of those who mock, of those who scorn,
For power turns when wisdom's gone,
Its shadow stretching ever long.
But still, for all, we seek and strive,
To learn, to grow, to feel alive,
For ignorance will snare the weak,
And silence steals what we all seek.
A question lifts us, like a wave,
The unbound mind, the heart that's brave,
For though we’re small, our dreams are grand,
With knowledge close, we understand.
So let the seeker, true and wise,
Approach the world with open eyes,
To bear the flame with gentle hand,
To light the way, to teach, to stand.
For power is not held by might,
But by the mind that seeks the light.
In knowing, may we find our grace—
To lift, to love, to better our place.
Knowledge is power, so they say,
A torch to guide, a force to sway.
It lifts the veils that shroud the night,
And in its warmth, the world turns bright.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT