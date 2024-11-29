"Erosion of Trust" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Erosion of Trust
Beneath the banners that once flew proud,
Where voices cheered, their echoes loud,
A shadow spreads across the land,
A breach carved deep by unseen hands.
The pillars crumble, once held firm,
Promises break, their substance squirmed.
Each whispered lie, each hidden deed,
Feeds the doubt, a growing seed.
The Cracks Begin
In gilded halls, where oaths were sworn,
The seeds of mistrust first were born.
Small fissures grew with every guise,
Of cunning masks and veiled replies.
A law bent here, a truth denied,
The people’s faith chipped and tried.
Their cries for justice, met with mirth,
A wound inflicted on the earth.
Deception’s Cloak
Leaders in robes of noble hue,
Spin tales to pacify the few.
Yet shadows linger, thick with schemes,
A haunting realm of broken dreams.
The coffers swell with stolen gold,
While hearts grow weary, spirits cold.
Decisions made with power's thirst,
Leave citizens betrayed, accursed.
Rage Awakens
The silent simmer turns to flame,
A roaring fire of anger’s claim.
In every village, town, and street,
Disillusion gathers, fierce and fleet.
Voices rise, a swelling tide,
No longer fooled, they cast aside
The empty rhetoric, the hollow creed,
And call for justice, their vital need.
The Loss Runs Deep
Yet trust, once lost, is hard to reclaim,
A fragile thing, its essence maimed.
For every promise left unkept,
The soul of a nation slowly wept.
Like rivers carve the stoic stone,
Mistrust erodes, till all is known.
No temple stands without its base,
No power thrives without its grace.
The Question Lingers
Can broken trust find paths anew?
Or will the cracks divide and stew?
The choice belongs to both and all,
To mend, rebuild, or let it fall.
But let this warning sound, stay clear:
Leaders who govern with shallow cheer,
Truth is not yours to twist or veil,
For nations fall when leaders fail.
A Hopeful Whisper
If honor stirs within their hearts,
A chance remains to heal the parts.
With open hands and honest speech,
The bridge of trust may once more reach.
But time will tell, as time must do,
If trust reborn will hold anew.
For when the people’s faith is torn,
A leader’s crown becomes forlorn.
So guard the truth, with steadfast might,
For trust is fragile as morning light.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT