Being Nice
Learn to be Nice
In a world that is moving at frantic delight,
Where the noise of the day often swallowed the night,
There is power in calmness, a grace in the spirit,
A melody soft if we pause just to hear it.
To walk through the earth with a gentle embrace
Is to bring an abundance of light to each place.
It starts with a decision, a choice that we make:
To give for the joy, not the gain we can take.
To blossom in beauty, to rise and suffice,
Is to walk down the path where we learn to be nice.
To care for another is where it begins,
A heart that is open where empathy wins.
When a neighbor is hurting or feeling alone,
We offer a shoulder, a warm gentle tone.
We step from the shelter of self-interested thought
To cherish the lessons that kindness has taught.
A helpful hand offered without a command,
To hold and to lift, and to help others stand.
In small acts of service, true virtue resides,
Where love is the compass that constantly guides.
With courtesy polished and manners refined,
We speak with a soft and accommodating mind.
"Please" and "Thank you" are keys that unlatch heavy doors,
Creating a harmony where peace restores.
A polite bow of respect, a welcoming smile,
Makes every hard journey feel lighter a mile.
We yield in the doorway, we wait for our turn,
For courtesy is a sweet lesson we learn.
It costs us no effort, no money, no strain,
Yet washes away so much anger and pain.
Kindness is action, a fountain that flows,
It blossoms like petals upon a sweet rose.
It’s giving a blanket when weather is cold,
Or sharing a story with those who are old.
Respectful to all, whether rich, weak, or strong,
Acknowledging where every soul can belong.
No matter their background, their status, or creed,
We treat them as equal in thought and in deed.
For honor is rooted in seeing the worth
Of every unique human living on earth.
Honesty shines like a light in the dark,
A beacon of truth that leaves a pure mark.
We speak what is real with a delicate care,
Ensuring our words are transparent and fair.
No deceit in our hearts, no deception or trick,
No dishonesty causing the conscience to sicken.
For trust is a bridge that takes years to construct,
Yet breaks in a second if morals corrupt.
So speak with integrity, let your word stand,
The solid foundations on which we land.
Be quick to give praise, let compliments ring,
And celebrate joy in the goodness others bring.
"You’ve done a great job," or "Your spirit is bright,"
Can turn someone's darkness right into the light.
Notice the effort that others display,
And scatter your blooms of applause on their way.
Appreciative hearts do not take things for granted,
They nourish the seeds that affection has planted.
They treasure each gift, whether tiny or grand,
And say their warm thanks with an outstretched hand.
Patience is quiet, a river serene,
That waits through the storms that are fierce and unseen.
It does not react with a fiery outburst,
When plans are delayed or when troubles are worst.
It breathes through the waiting, it allows things to grow,
Understanding that life has a natural flow.
And hand-in-hand walk with forgiveness so deep,
Releasing the grievances hearts shouldn't keep.
To pardon an error, to let go of a grudge,
Is freeing oneself from the drive to misjudge.
A good listener sits with an attentive clear mind,
Leaving the urge to interrupt far behind.
They listen to hear, not just waiting to speak,
To comfort the weary, to strengthen the weak.
Empathetic in soul, they can walk in your shoes,
To feel what you win and to feel what you lose.
They share in your laughter, they weep at your grief,
Providing a sanctuary of relief.
Generous, too, with their time and their gold,
With heartstrings of silver and spirits of gold.
Conclusion
So learn to be nice, let it be your clear guide,
A blueprint for living with wisdom inside.
For beauty will fade and power will wane,
And triumphs of greed lead to nothing but pain.
But kindness endures through the turn of the years,
It heals up our sorrows and wipes away tears.
Be honest, be patient, forgive and be wise,
And see the whole world through appreciative eyes.
In the end, it is love and respect that remain—
A legacy grand that no shadow can stain.