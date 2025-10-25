"Pressure and Influence" - Bahamas AI Art

Pressure and Influence: US Over The Bahamas

Does the United States, a democratic nation, has the right and power to dictate to The Bahamas, another democratic nation?

1. The Nature of “Democratic Nations” and Sovereignty

Both the United States and The Bahamas are sovereign democratic nations.

That means each has full authority over its own:

Laws

Governmental systems

Internal and external affairs

Under international law, particularly the United Nations Charter (Article 2), every sovereign state has the right to self-determination and political independence. This means no state has the legal right to dictate or impose its will on another sovereign state’s internal matters.

So legally, the United States has no right to dictate to The Bahamas what to do as a nation.

2. The Difference Between “Power” and “Right”

However, in international relations, “power” and “right” are not the same.

Right refers to what is legally or morally justified .

Power refers to what a state is capable of doing, regardless of legality or morality.

The United States, being a global superpower, wields economic, military, and diplomatic power far greater than that of The Bahamas.

While it cannot lawfully dictate, it can influence or pressure smaller nations through:

Economic sanctions or aid

Trade agreements or restrictions

Diplomatic influence

Security partnerships or defense arrangements

Cultural and political soft power

In that sense, the U.S. can effectively shape Bahamian policies in areas like foreign relations, security cooperation, or international alignment — even without having the right to do so.

3. The Bahamas’ Position

The Bahamas, like other small island developing states (SIDS), operates in a strategic but vulnerable position.

It depends heavily on:

Tourism (mostly from the U.S.)

Trade and imports from the U.S.

Financial and security cooperation (such as anti-narcotics or immigration enforcement)

Because of that interdependence, The Bahamas often balances diplomacy carefully — maintaining independence while accommodating U.S. interests when beneficial or unavoidable.

4. Realpolitik vs. Idealism

In ideal terms, democratic nations are supposed to respect each other’s autonomy.

In real-world practice, larger democracies often exert influence over smaller ones in pursuit of their strategic interests.

This is called “realpolitik” — politics driven by power and practical advantage rather than ideals or moral right.

In essence:

The United States has no right to dictate to The Bahamas, but it does have the power and leverage to influence or pressure it — and The Bahamas must skillfully navigate that balance to preserve its sovereignty and independence.

Give any possible reasons why the United States would feel it necessary to dictate to The Bahamas?

There are several reasons the United States might feel compelled or inclined to exert influence or even dictate actions to The Bahamas, despite the two nations being sovereign. These reasons can be framed around a combination of strategic, economic, and security interests that align with U.S. priorities.

Here are some potential motivations:

1. National Security and Anti-Narcotics Efforts

The Bahamas, due to its geographic proximity to the United States, plays a critical role in drug trafficking routes. The islands serve as a transshipment point for illegal narcotics, particularly cocaine and marijuana, coming from Latin America and heading to U.S. markets. The U.S. government might feel justified in pressuring the Bahamian government to:

Increase efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Strengthen border security to prevent the movement of drugs and illicit goods.

Allow greater U.S. intervention or surveillance to monitor these activities, especially if The Bahamas has difficulty curbing the problem itself.

This need for cooperation could prompt the U.S. to demand certain actions or offer assistance in exchange for support, placing The Bahamas in a somewhat dependent position in terms of U.S. interests.

2. Economic Influence (Tourism, Trade, and Finance)

The Bahamas is heavily dependent on the tourism sector, which is dominated by American visitors. The U.S. is also the largest trading partner for The Bahamas.

The United States could exert influence through:

Travel advisories or restrictions: For example, the U.S. could issue travel advisories to discourage Americans from visiting The Bahamas if they feel unsafe, or if the Bahamas doesn’t comply with certain regulations.

Trade restrictions or tariffs : If the Bahamas were to enact policies that threaten U.S. economic interests (such as restricting access to certain resources or changing tax or trade laws), the U.S. might retaliate by imposing sanctions or other economic penalties.

Financial cooperation: The Bahamas has historically been a hub for offshore banking. The U.S. has frequently pressured the Bahamas to enforce stricter anti-money laundering regulations to ensure that illicit funds aren’t funneled through Bahamian banks, as it impacts U.S. financial security.

3. Immigration and Refugee Policies

The Bahamas is often a transit point for migrants trying to reach the U.S., particularly from Haiti and Cuba, though also from other Caribbean nations. The United States has a significant interest in controlling immigration from the Caribbean, and could attempt to influence The Bahamas to:

Implement stricter immigration policies to limit the flow of migrants heading towards U.S. shores.

Accept repatriated individuals whom the U.S. deems undesirable or illegal.

Cooperate in regional immigration enforcement efforts, like intercepting migrant boats or cooperating with U.S. Border Patrol.

These concerns often result in pressure from Washington on Caribbean nations, especially those like The Bahamas that are key transit points.

4. Geopolitical Interests and Regional Stability

The U.S. has historically viewed the Caribbean region as part of its sphere of influence due to its strategic location between North and South America. Any geopolitical shift in The Bahamas could be seen as a challenge to U.S. interests.

Chinese influence : The growing presence of China in the Caribbean , with investments and diplomatic efforts, could lead the U.S. to push back against any Chinese influence in The Bahamas, which could threaten its strategic interests in the region.

Cuban relations: While The Bahamas maintains diplomatic relations with Cuba, the U.S. might pressure The Bahamas to take a more favorable stance in line with U.S. foreign policy regarding Cuba, particularly around issues like human rights and democratic governance.

5. Environmental and Climate Change Cooperation

The Bahamas is particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change and is a partner in global discussions on environmental protection. As the U.S. is a key player in international climate negotiations, it could influence The Bahamas to:

Enforce stricter environmental regulations or support U.S. climate change initiatives.

Align more closely with U.S. positions in global environmental summits, like COP (the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change).

U.S. pressure in this regard would stem from the broader global implications of environmental policies that could impact both nations.

6. Military and Security Cooperation

Given the U.S. military’s interest in strategic locations across the Caribbean, particularly for defense and surveillance purposes, The Bahamas could be a key part of broader U.S. security strategy.

Military base or defense cooperation : The U.S. might push for access to the country’s military infrastructure or request more assistance in dealing with regional threats like piracy, human trafficking, or terrorism.

Regional security cooperation: The U.S. might feel the need to ensure that The Bahamas works in tandem with American forces in defense initiatives, such as countering organized crime or terrorism in the region.

7. Political or Diplomatic Pressure

In certain instances, the U.S. might feel the need to exert diplomatic pressure on The Bahamas to align its foreign policy with American priorities, especially in relation to:

Voting patterns at the UN or other international organizations.

Support for U.S. positions on contentious global issues (such as sanctions on certain regimes or foreign interventions).

Promotion of democratic norms or human rights, pushing for greater adherence to international standards that align with U.S. values.

8. Natural Disasters and Humanitarian Aid

In cases of natural disasters, the U.S. may push for The Bahamas to accept U.S. humanitarian aid or assistance in disaster recovery. Though this would typically be a cooperative effort, it could lead to a situation where the U.S. uses the leverage of disaster relief to influence policy decisions or gain political concessions.

Conclusion

In each of these scenarios, the U.S. might feel that its national security, economic interests, or regional stability are at risk if The Bahamas does not act in accordance with American priorities. While the U.S. has no legal right to dictate terms to The Bahamas, it can exert significant influence due to the strategic importance of the region.

©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT