"The Cosmos" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Everything Has Its Place
The cosmos spins, a grand design,
Where every star and planet shine,
In orbits vast, a silent grace,
Affirming, "Everything has its place."
From quark to quasar, atom's hum,
To galaxies where light has come,
Each particle, a tiny trace,
All fitted in its proper space.
The mountain range, a rugged might,
Holds strata deep, from ancient light,
Each layer tells a timeless tale,
Of forces strong, that never fail.
The river carves its winding line,
Through canyon walls, a grand design,
And in its current, cool and deep,
The pebbles rest, the secrets sleep.
The forest breathes, a verdant dream,
Where roots entwine, by sunlit gleam.
The sturdy oak, the slender pine,
Each in its stand, a truth divine.
The moss upon the northern stone,
The wild rose, beautifully grown,
The fungi dark, beneath the sod,
All playing roles, ordained by God.
The ocean depths, a mystery profound,
Where silent creatures softly sound,
The coral reef, a vibrant hue,
With fish that swim, both old and new.
From trench abyssal, cold and stark,
To sunlit shallows, where sharks mark,
The currents flow, the tides embrace,
Confirming, "Everything has its place."
The farmer's field, a tilled domain,
Where seeds are sown, through sun and rain,
Each grain of wheat, each cornstalk tall,
Responds to nature's whispered call.
The furrow straight, the rich dark earth,
Awaiting harvest, life's rebirth,
The careful hand, the watchful gaze,
Guiding growth through all its phases.
The city hums, a vibrant beat,
With cobbled paths and busy street,
The towering buildings, reaching high,
Reflecting clouds, against the sky.
Each window gleams, each door invites,
To lives within, and endless lights.
The bustling crowd, the quiet lane,
A complex dance, through joy and pain.
Within the home, a haven made,
Where memories are gently laid.
The treasured book, the childhood toy,
Each object holds a special joy.
The worn armchair, the kitchen's gleam,
A tapestry of life, a dream.
The photographs, a loving trace,
All nestled in their proper place.
And in the heart, where feelings dwell,
A hidden story, it can tell.
Each thought, each hope, each tender fear,
A puzzle piece, held ever dear.
The sorrow felt, the laughter bright,
The dreams pursued, with all your might.
Emotions flow, with gentle pace,
For "Everything has its place."
So let us trust the rhythm grand,
The unseen order, close at hand.
From tiny dust, to boundless space,
Believe that "Everything has its place."
For in this truth, a peace we find,
A harmony for all mankind,
A solace in life's swift embrace,
That truly, "Everything has its place."
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini