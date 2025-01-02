Set Design by Catalano Media

The Bahamas Tonight
My oldest son Christopher Catalano, of Catalano Media, is a very talented artist and multi-media producer. He recently designed a few television sets for The Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas, ZNS TV. They have been using them for a while now. I interviewed Chris about it.
1. How did you get the idea for the sets?
I got a message via whatsapp from someone I didn't know saying they need a concept drawing done. Their client "asked for an idea of what it would look like." When we got there to measure the space I had to work with, I asked if he had a concept and he said everything would be up to me. The only things that HAD to be included were the fancy table, the large screens, the footprint of the floors for each area, and the columns with monitors/TVs mounted to them.
2. Did you submit to other TV stations?
No. The project was meant to be secret until it was unveiled to the public. Now that the set is complete though, I can share show it to other TV stations, construction firms, whomever may be in the market for 3d renders.
3. How did you come up with your designs?
I'm very good at creating 3D stuff on the fly, without having to sketch or plan anything out.
4. How long did it take altogether? How long did the computer creations take? How long till construction of sets?
I only had time to work on this after my 9-5 job. I don't think it took more than a week as the contractor needed the concepts ASAP. It took me 2 weeks at most. I have no idea how long it took to build them though.
5. Are you pleased with the final sets?
It's exciting to see your concepts come to life. I'm happy it was completed. I do think the production could have more closely adhered to the concept.
6. How did you become interested in computer design?
Growing up I watched the show "Reboot," (1994) and "The Real Adventures of Johnny Quest" (1996). Reboot was fully computer animated. The real adventures of Johnny quest had a 3D intro, and sometimes the characters would enter a virtual 3D world. Those were the highlights of the shows for me. But then in 1997 the Beast Wars Transformers show (1997) aired and that was specifically the show that made want to do 3D animation. I now have a Bachelor's in Animation, and have worked on videos games. My proudest moment in my career is having worked on a game released on the Nintendo switch: Junior League Sports 3-in-1 Collection.
7. Where would you like to go from here and what would you like to do next?
Self employment offering my Multi-Media production services. Focusing on photography, video production, drone services, and 3D services.
Good job son and all the best for the future.
The Bahamas Tonight
ZNS Total Sports
ZNS Total Sports
ZNS Network