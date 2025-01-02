Less Talk, More Action
In a world of whispers, loud and hollow,
Where promises linger, dreams can’t follow,
Words stack high like castles in the sky,
But crumble when tested, their roots run dry.
We gather in circles, we chant and cheer,
Yet the essence of effort never draws near.
Our voices are thunder, our plans are rain,
But droughts remain, and fields feel pain.
Oh, how the tongue can weave illusions,
A dance of charm, a web of delusions.
Empty speeches, their echoes vast,
Are fleeting shadows, they never last.
The Weight of Words, the Test of Time
Words are feathers, carried by air,
Actions are stones, solid and rare.
A pledge unkept is a bridge of smoke,
It fades, it withers, and hearts revoke.
Do not preach if your hands stay idle,
Do not dream if your will’s unbridled.
Each syllable spoken, a debt to pay,
Through deeds that endure beyond today.
The sun does not rise through wish or plea,
The rivers don’t flow by decree.
Mountains are climbed by calloused hands,
Not by the sketches of grand plans.
The Builders and the Dreamers
For every dreamer lost in thought,
There’s a builder, sweating, lessons taught.
They labor silently, their voices few,
But their legacy gleams in what they do.
The homes we live in, the roads we tread,
Are born from actions, not words said.
The cure, the harvest, the morning light,
Are gifts of those who acted right.
So let us honor those who strive,
Who turn the wheel, who keep hope alive.
The quiet makers, the unseen hands,
The ones who build while the world demands.
A Call to Courage
Less talk, more action, a battle cry,
For the stars can’t be reached by gazing the sky.
Rise from the chatter, leave doubts behind,
Shape the future with heart and mind.
Let every promise be steel-bound truth,
Let every effort bear its proof.
The time is now, the hour is here,
To act with purpose, to persevere.
Not all can speak, but all can do,
And through our doing, we’ll craft anew.
For action is language, clear and profound,
A hymn of progress, the earth’s resound.
A World Rewritten
Imagine a place where actions lead,
Where intent is measured by every deed.
No idle boasts, no hollow claims,
Only the light of a thousand flames.
So cast your words like seeds in the ground,
But water them well, let roots be found.
For talk is fleeting, but action stays,
And shapes the world in lasting ways.
Let history whisper of a time begun,
Where we chose to act, and the world was won.
Less talk, more action—the anthem resounds,
A call to rise where purpose abounds.