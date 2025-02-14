"Happy Valentine's Day" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Spread the Love
In a world of rushing hearts and fleeting days,
Where shadows stretch in silent, weary haze,
Let us pause, reach out, and rise above—
For life's true magic lies in shared love.
A whispered word, a gentle, caring glance,
The kind that offers souls a second chance;
A hand held firm when storms are raging high,
A beacon bright beneath a tear-streaked sky.
Love is not gold, nor jewels bright and rare,
But warmth that lingers softly in the air;
A sacred gift, a bond no wealth can buy,
A hope that blooms where dreams refuse to die.
So spread it wide, let kindness be your creed—
An antidote to anger, fear, and greed.
A simple act, a moment's grace bestowed,
Can lift a heart weighed down by sorrow's load.
To strangers passing on life's crowded street,
Offer a smile, sincere, and pure, and sweet.
For love, once sparked, ignites with endless grace,
Transforming every soul, each time, each place.
From village lanes to cities' bustling squares,
Let love dissolve divisive walls and cares.
Across the mountains, oceans, skies above,
Sing loud and clear the anthem of true love.
For love knows neither border, race, nor name;
In every heart, it burns a constant flame.
The rich, the poor, the young, the old, the wise—
All share the glow that in compassion lies.
Plant seeds of kindness; nurture them with care,
And watch as blossoms flourish everywhere.
The smallest deeds, like ripples on a pond,
Unite the world in harmony and bond.
Speak words that heal, not words that break or scar;
Be someone's peace, their calm, their guiding star.
Lift voices high, let bitterness be stilled,
And hearts with newfound tenderness be filled.
For life is fleeting, like a morning's breath,
A fragile dance that ends in quiet death.
But love endures beyond the veil of time—
A melody, eternal and sublime.
So spread the love, let kindness lead the way,
Illuminate the darkest, coldest day.
Embrace, uplift, and cherish all you see—
And shape a world as one, in unity.
The heart, once opened, never turns to stone;
Its warmth extends to lands and lives unknown.
So let us walk with purpose, hope, and grace,
And make this earth a kinder, brighter place.
For love, unyielding, timeless, strong, and true,
Begins with me, with us, with me, with you.
Spread it like dawn that breaks the night anew—
And watch what boundless miracles ensue.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT