Get Past Fear
Fear stands tall like a mountain steep,
A shadow that lingers, dark and deep.
It whispers doubts in a trembling voice,
Telling you failure is your only choice.
But do not listen—its words deceive,
Its chains are false; do not believe.
For fear is smoke, a fleeting haze,
Designed to trap you in endless maze.
Step Beyond the Doubt
Take a step—though your hands may shake,
Each stride you take makes fear break.
The unknown calls, a voice so clear,
Beyond the walls of trembling fear.
Dare to dream with an open heart,
Refuse to let your world fall apart.
Success is waiting, just past the gate,
It’s yours to claim—do not hesitate.
Seize the Opportunity
Golden chances pass like the breeze,
They favor the bold, they reward the seized.
Do not wait for the perfect day,
Perfection stalls, it gets in the way.
A door ajar, a fleeting spark,
A hidden path within the dark.
Grasp it now—no second delay,
For fortune favors those who stay.
Make a Plan, Put in the Work
Success is built, brick by brick,
Not with magic, not a trick.
Lay down your plan, strong and wise,
No dream survives without its ties.
Work with fire, with heart and might,
Burn through struggle, shine through night.
Sweat and effort, faith and grind,
Forge ahead—leave fear behind.
Rise, Conquer, and Claim Your Throne
Greatness waits beyond the fight,
Beyond the storms, beyond the night.
You are meant to rise and lead,
To conquer doubt, to plant the seed.
Let them see, let them know,
Your name will stand, your light will glow.
Recognition, praise, the world in awe,
But first, let go—release the claw.
The Reward Awaits, but First—Get Past Fear
It starts within, a spark inside,
A will to soar, a heart with pride.
Take the leap, let courage steer,
For nothing comes till you get past fear.