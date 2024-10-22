Let Nothing Hold You Back
Let nothing hold you back, my friend,
From paths your spirit longs to tread.
The world is wide, the skies are vast,
And dreams are yours, so run steadfast.
Let fear not chain your willing feet,
For in your heart, your pulse repeats:
A rhythm born of daring fire,
A call that lifts your soul higher.
Let doubt not cloud your vision clear,
For what is distant soon draws near.
And though the road may twist and bend,
Each step’s a promise to ascend.
The winds may howl, the storms may roar,
But see — your wings begin to soar.
Beyond the storms, the light breaks through,
Revealing all that waits for you.
Let failure not be your defeat,
For in its arms lie lessons sweet.
From every fall, you rise anew,
Stronger, wiser, more true to you.
Embrace the scars, the battle's wear,
For they are marks of how you dare.
And when the world seems bleak and cold,
Let nothing make your spirit fold.
Let not the weight of past mistakes
Be chains you wear or ties that break
Your will to chase what you desire.
Let nothing dim your inner fire.
For every star that shines above
Was born from darkness, forged in love.
And so are you, a spark, a flame,
Destined to rise, to claim your name.
Let nothing cage your boundless mind,
Nor clip your wings or leave you blind.
For all the limits you perceive
Are but illusions you can leave.
Step boldly now into your fate,
For life, my friend, does not await.
It rushes on with winds untamed—
Let nothing hold you back, unclaimed.
So rise, and let the future sing,
Of all the triumphs you will bring.
With courage bright and vision clear,
Let nothing hold you back, my dear.