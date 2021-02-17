Pages
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Government House
"Government House" ⒸA. Derek Catalano
Nassau, Bahamas. The governor-general resides here during his/her term of office. He/she is the Queen of England's representative, but is a native Bahamian. That's a statue of Christopher Columbus on the steps.
