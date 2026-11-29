There's Always Work to be Done
When morning breaks in silver-gray and shadows start to creep,
The quiet world begins to stir and shakes off heavy sleep.
No matter what you finished yester-eve before the sun,
The ledger fills again at dawn—there’s always work to be done.
In fields where heavy oxen strain or tall combines roll through,
A season’s promise waits behind the early morning dew.
You clear one patch of stubborn thorn beneath a blazing sun,
And spot ten more along the ridge—there’s always work to be done.
Within the walls of busy towns where hammers strike and ring,
And voices rise in trade and craft from winter into spring,
A blueprint shifts, a ledger turns, a thread is newly spun,
And every completed task unveils more work to be done.
At home, where lamplight warms the floor and footsteps softly tread,
There’s bread to knead, a garden bed to tend, a word unsaid.
A hinge needs oil, a seam needs thread, a weary race is run,
Yet love keeps pace with every chore—there’s always work to be done.
For those who shape the written line or search the starry deep,
Who mend the broken, teach the young, or watch where others sleep,
No single answer seals the book or makes the journey one;
Each truth unlocked reveals a gate with more work to be done.
At first it seems a daunting load, too vast for hands to hold,
A mountain rising steep and high before the day grows old.
You measure out the hours left and count each battle won,
And realize how much remains—there’s always work to be done.
Yet do not dread the endless tide that brings another day,
Nor view the call to steady toil as joy all swept away.
There’s dignity in honest hands and purpose well-begun,
When labor serves a higher good—there’s always work to be done.
So set your shoulder to the wheel, breathe deep the morning air,
Do what is yours to do today with patience, skill, and care.
And when at last your course is run and evening’s peace is won,
Know others take the torch from you—there’s always work to be done.
The quiet world begins to stir and shakes off heavy sleep.
No matter what you finished yester-eve before the sun,
The ledger fills again at dawn—there’s always work to be done.
In fields where heavy oxen strain or tall combines roll through,
A season’s promise waits behind the early morning dew.
You clear one patch of stubborn thorn beneath a blazing sun,
And spot ten more along the ridge—there’s always work to be done.
Within the walls of busy towns where hammers strike and ring,
And voices rise in trade and craft from winter into spring,
A blueprint shifts, a ledger turns, a thread is newly spun,
And every completed task unveils more work to be done.
At home, where lamplight warms the floor and footsteps softly tread,
There’s bread to knead, a garden bed to tend, a word unsaid.
A hinge needs oil, a seam needs thread, a weary race is run,
Yet love keeps pace with every chore—there’s always work to be done.
For those who shape the written line or search the starry deep,
Who mend the broken, teach the young, or watch where others sleep,
No single answer seals the book or makes the journey one;
Each truth unlocked reveals a gate with more work to be done.
At first it seems a daunting load, too vast for hands to hold,
A mountain rising steep and high before the day grows old.
You measure out the hours left and count each battle won,
And realize how much remains—there’s always work to be done.
Yet do not dread the endless tide that brings another day,
Nor view the call to steady toil as joy all swept away.
There’s dignity in honest hands and purpose well-begun,
When labor serves a higher good—there’s always work to be done.
So set your shoulder to the wheel, breathe deep the morning air,
Do what is yours to do today with patience, skill, and care.
And when at last your course is run and evening’s peace is won,
Know others take the torch from you—there’s always work to be done.
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini