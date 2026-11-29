Breadfruit
Breadfruit: Nature's Bounty with Added Mutiny by Rolling Harbour
Capt. William Bligh achieved fame for all the wrong reasons. Despite a distinguished and wide-ranging seafaring career he is mainly remembered for just two things: (1) The Bounty and (2) Mutiny On. In 1787, he was dispatched to Tahiti to collect specimens of BREADFRUIT (a fruit of the Pacific islands) to provide food for the British colonies in the West Indies. The breadfruit was intended to be a basic and cheap staple food not just for settlers but also for the indigenous population. Read more>>