Avoid Wrong Turns and Dead Ends
The open road stretches far into the night,
A winding terrain beneath flickering light.
At every crossroads, the choices are vast,
Each step that we take leaves a shadow cast.
For life is a journey of highway and lane,
Where sunlit horizons can crumble to rain,
And if we travel without thought or care,
We risk getting lost in the wild everywhere.
So look for the markers that line every street,
The signals of wisdom to guide weary feet.
The warning signs whisper of danger ahead—
Of steep jagged cliffs where the careless have bled,
Of bridges grown weak and of ice on the track,
Of paths that once taken, yield no turning back.
To rush through blindly, ignoring the sign,
Is trading your progress for trouble’s design.
Beware of the turns that seem shiny and wide,
That promise swift victory, comfort, or pride,
Yet curve toward valleys where cold fog descends,
Leading to narrow and quiet dead ends.
Not every clear path is a road to the sun;
Some traps are set early before we have run.
So keep your gaze sharp and your heart grounded true,
Discerning which routes are meant truly for you.
Yet no driver journeys without a mistake;
We all take a wrong turn, a false move we make.
We find ourselves stopped at a towering wall,
Where darkness settles and quiet shadows fall.
If you reach a dead end, do not surrender to despair,
Nor sit in the silence and freeze in place there.
A dead end is merely a place to pause and see
That this isn't where you were intended to be.
The moment you realize you’ve drifted off track,
Have the courage to shift, turn around, and step back.
Reverse your direction, redraw your own map,
Escaping the stillness of doubt's heavy trap.
No detour is wasted if lessons are learned;
Each error corrected is wisdom well earned.
The road ahead opens the moment you choose
To find the right highway and leave what you lose.
So travel with intention, keep eyes on the guide,
Let patience and prudence stay right by your side.
Heed every warning, respect every sign,
And align your true heart with a grander design.
Though wrong turns may happen and dead ends appear,
The power to turn back remains ever near.
With courage to pivot and faith in your stride,
You will reach the destination where light will abide.