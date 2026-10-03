Friends of the Environment September E-News.

Dear Friend,
September is a time of transition... Days of summer fun turn into classroom engagement, field trips, and community events. We sure have a lot going on! As we stay busy with our programs, FRIENDS wants to make sure we remain accountable to you, our supporters, so we continue publishing this monthly newsletter and sharing our activities on our social media pages. We also publish an annual report, and I am glad to say that the 2025 Annual Report is now available! Please click on the image of the report below and spend a few minutes reviewing our collective accomplishments from the last year.
I would also like to take this opportunity to welcome our new Board of Directors for the 2026–2028 term. We have a full Board of 13 members from across Abaco, and I am excited about working with them in the coming years as we continue to grow and move FRIENDS forward.
Sincerely,
Olivia Patterson Maura
Executive Director
September is a time of transition... Days of summer fun turn into classroom engagement, field trips, and community events. We sure have a lot going on! As we stay busy with our programs, FRIENDS wants to make sure we remain accountable to you, our supporters, so we continue publishing this monthly newsletter and sharing our activities on our social media pages. We also publish an annual report, and I am glad to say that the 2025 Annual Report is now available! Please click on the image of the report below and spend a few minutes reviewing our collective accomplishments from the last year.
I would also like to take this opportunity to welcome our new Board of Directors for the 2026–2028 term. We have a full Board of 13 members from across Abaco, and I am excited about working with them in the coming years as we continue to grow and move FRIENDS forward.
Sincerely,
Olivia Patterson Maura
Executive Director