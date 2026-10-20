Catch It While It's On
The island breeze is blowing sweet, but power's in a state,
The flickering of the light bulb tells us not to wait.
The fridge is humming nervously, the freezer starts to sigh,
With every sudden voltage drop beneath the Bahama sky.
So drop the book, step off the porch, don't linger in the lawn—
The juice is flowing through the grid; let’s catch it while it’s on!
The heavy iron's heating fast, crisp linen on the board,
We press the creases flat and quick before the line is stored.
The washing machine is spinning round, a frantic, rhythmic beat,
While the dryer roars a furnace blast against the tropical heat.
From pillowcases down to jeans, we race the clicking clock,
Before the breaker trips again and brings a sudden shock.
Go grab the cords and extension strips, plug every single slot:
The tablets, phones, and power banks, we charge the total lot.
The lantern batteries need juice, the flashlights stand in line,
To prove that modern island tech is working for a time.
A tangled web of charging wires sprawls across the floor,
As every gadget sucks the juice from out the kitchen door.
The blender whirls a frozen treat to beat the afternoon,
While electric fans are spinning out a cooling, windy tune.
The microwave is humming loud to warm a quick-fire meal,
Before the neighborhood goes dark and blackout is the deal.
We pump the water up the tank, we flush and scrub and clean,
The most efficient, frantic folk you’ve ever touched or seen.
This is the rhythm of our days, the culture of the shore,
Where modern living meets the grit of what we must endure.
We laugh it off with neighbors as the ceiling fans grow slow,
Accustomed to the rising dark, and ready when they go.
So pour a cup, make haste, my friend, and grab a busy dawn—
The lights are glowing bright today; let’s catch it while it’s on!