Big Brother is Watching
Cameras Everywhere
You step outside to walk the dog, you tie your sneaker lace,
And instantly a tiny lens is zooming on your face.
From traffic poles to traffic lights, from porches to the street,
A thousand unblinking electronic eyes are tracking feet.
The doorbell whispers greetings as it records your passing stride,
There is no room for privacy, nowhere for you to hide.
A pickpocket decides to snatch a wallet on the run,
Believing in the shadows he can hide from everyone.
He cuts across an alleyway and thinks he’s in the clear,
Unmindful of the dome-shaped lens that watches far and near.
The footage beams straight to the cops, crisp, colorful, and HD,
And seals his speedy ticket to a high-security plea.
Two neighbors start to holler over whose bush crossed the line,
And fists begin to fly across the neighborhood design.
They roll around the azaleas, a spectacle of shame,
While every ring-cam on the block records the brutal game.
By evening time, the rumble’s cut and uploaded to the web,
With viral laughs and comments, making you a celeb.
And what about your pockets? Ah, your trusty smartphone friend,
With dual-lens cameras ready for whatever trends you send.
It captures what you eat for lunch, it films your goofy walk,
And silently transcribes each secret whisper in your talk.
It notes your brand of toothpaste and the shoes upon your feet,
To serve you tailored ads across your digital retreat.
Big Brother isn't hiding in some gloomy, Orwell tower,
He’s sitting in your pocket, drawing half a watt of power.
He’s mapping out your schedule and your daily coffee stops,
In partnership with algorithms, marketers, and cops.
They watch you brush your teeth, they watch you binge your favorite show,
They know your hopes and heartaches and the places that you go.
You can't even pick your nose in peace, or do a funny dance,
Without a dashcam filming it entirely by chance.
The cloud is full of memories you never meant to share,
Of awkward moments captured by the lenses everywhere.
Your awkward jog in public? Yes, it’s sitting in a file,
So you might as well adopt a very photogenic style.
They watch us at the grocery store while picking out a pear,
They watch us at the ATM and at the beauty square.
From drone cams in the upper blue to satellites in space,
There is a digital recording of your every single pace.
The panopticon is open and admission is quite free,
A giant multi-angled, live-streamed reality TV.
So raise your chin and straighten up, and give the glass a wink,
You're starring in a movie that's much bigger than you think.
The directors are corporations, algorithms guide the script,
And every single scene you make is instantly clipped.
No use in getting paranoid or throwing out your phone,
Just wave right at the nearest lens, because you’re not alone—
So smile, you’re on camera!
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini