Always Take the High Road
A rhyming poem about dignity, wisdom, self-respect, and rising above life's challenges.
Verse 1 — The Road You Choose
Life is a journey of choices we make,
With turns in the road and chances at stake,
Some paths lead to peace, while others bring pain,
Some offer sunshine, while others bring rain.
You can choose to be bitter, resentful, and cold,
Or compassionate, gracious, and noble of soul,
For the road you travel reveals who you are,
And your character shines like a guiding star.
When the world tries to drag you through anger and strife,
Always take the high road throughout your life!
Verse 2 — Don't Stoop to Their Level
When someone insults you to wound your pride,
And throws out cruel words with a sneer on the side,
When they try to provoke you and make you explode,
Remember the wisdom of choosing your road.
You need not respond to each insult they fling,
Nor answer each taunt with a venomous sting,
For revenge is a fire that consumes what it feeds,
And hatred will flourish wherever it breeds.
Don't become what you hate in the heat of the fight;
Take the high road and walk toward the light!
Verse 3 — Rise Above Gossip and Lies
When others spread rumors and twist what is true,
Inventing dark stories to discredit you,
When whispers are traded and falsehoods take flight,
And your name is dragged through the mud out of spite,
Don't answer their gossip with gossip of your own,
Or plant seeds of malice wherever you've gone.
Let truth be your anchor, let patience prevail,
For lies may run swiftly, but truth leaves a trail.
Speak up when it's needed, defend what is right,
But never let slander extinguish your light!
Verse 4 — The Courage to Walk Away
Not every disagreement deserves a reply,
Not every accusation requires you to try,
Not every loud voice has a truth to proclaim,
And not every challenger deserves your name.
Walking away isn't always defeat,
Sometimes it's wisdom that keeps your life sweet.
You don't have to win every argument you face,
Or sacrifice peace just to save face.
When conflict brings nothing but anger and sorrow,
Leave trouble behind and seek peace for tomorrow!
Verse 5 — Forgiveness and Self-Respect
Forgiveness is strength, not surrender or shame,
Nor does it excuse those who caused you pain.
You can release bitterness, let old wounds heal,
Without pretending the hurt wasn't real.
Be kind, but be wise; draw boundaries when due,
Don't let someone's cruelty define what you do.
You can forgive someone and still walk away,
Without giving them power to ruin your day.
Let go of resentment and reclaim your heart,
For peace often begins when you choose a new start!
Verse 6 — Stand Up for What's Right
Taking the high road doesn't mean you stay mute,
Or tolerate bullies who trample the truth.
It doesn't mean weakness, submission, or fear,
Or letting injustice go unchallenged here.
When someone is helpless, be willing to stand,
Offer your courage and lend them your hand.
Speak out against cruelty, dishonesty, and wrong,
For silence can shelter the cruel and the strong.
Be firm without hatred, be brave without spite,
And fight for what's just while upholding what's right!
Verse 7 — Character Is Greater Than Gold
You may see the dishonest grow wealthy and strong,
While those who do right struggle all their lives long.
You may work hard for years with little to show,
While others advance through the wrongs that they sow.
But wealth isn't wisdom, and fame isn't grace,
Nor does having possessions determine your place.
When the applause fades and your riches depart,
Your true legacy lives in the lives that you touch.
Be honest, be humble, let kindness unfold,
For a good name is worth far more than gold!
Verse 8 — Always Take the High Road
So when life confronts you with anger and pain,
When you're tempted to strike and retaliate again,
When pride says, "Fight back! Make them regret!"
Remember the person you choose to be yet.
Be patient, be gracious, let wisdom be your guide,
Keep courage before you and integrity inside.
Don't waste precious years on resentment and strife,
Choose peace and compassion as guides for your life.
Let no cruel word make your good spirit corrode,
And never let hatred force you off of your road.
When others descend into bitterness and spite,
Rise above the darkness and stand for what's right.
Walk with dignity, let your conscience shine bright —
Always take the high road, and keep your heart right!