Vanishing Millions: The $700 Million NIF Mystery
A political controversy has emerged regarding the National Investment Fund (NIF) and $700 million in excess government borrowing.
At the center of the dispute, Free National Movement (FNM) Opposition Leader Michael Pintard accused the Davis administration of misrepresenting public finances. Pintard cited correspondence from Central Bank Governor John Rolle confirming that the NIF's Board of Governors had never formally convened. Because no operating board was active, the opposition argues that an official NIF account could not legally exist or authorize transfers, leaving questions regarding where the $700 million went. Fiscal reports showed an NIF balance dropping from $265.3 million in December 2025 to $200,000 by March 2026.
In response, government officials—including Minister of Finance / Prime Minister Philip "Brave" Davis, Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis, and Director of Communications Latrae Rahming—maintained that the funds were utilized for national development, specifically to finance Family Island airport infrastructure projects.
Through Nassau’s streets the whispers flow,
A story every islander has come to know,
Seven hundred million dollars, borrowed high,
Underneath the clear Bahamian sky.
The National Investment Fund was named the place,
To safeguard wealth for the human race,
Yet fiscal reports showed the balance steep—
From two hundred sixty-five million put to sleep,
Down to two hundred thousand in a few short moons,
While the parliament played familiar tunes.
Up stood Michael Pintard to sound the call,
Demanding the truth behind the paper wall:
"Where is the money that the nation raised?
The books are dark and the people amazed!"
He pointed his finger at Philip "Brave" Davis,
And asked what plan or policy would save us.
He called on Michael Halkitis to explain the scheme,
Of excess borrowing fading like a dream.
And Latrae Rahming claimed the cash was sent,
To Family Island airports where the millions went.
Yet Central Bank Governor John Rolle implied,
No NIF board had met or sat inside.
No formal board to sanction or sign,
No legal authority to cross the line.
So where did seven hundred million go,
Moved outside the channels we ought to know?
Will we ever know?
Highly unlikely, as normally this is how things go in The Bahamas.
No accountability, just dishonesty, lies, and cover-up stories.
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini