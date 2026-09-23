The Tide of Abraham's Bay
I. The Salt and the Silence
The island of Mayaguana did not care for memory. It was a place constructed of scrub palmetto, iron shore rock sharp enough to skin a boot, and a vast, indifferent silence that stretched from Abraham’s Bay outward toward the Caicos Passage. For forty-eight years, David Charlton had understood this silence. He had fished the dark deeps off Southeast Point, mapped every coral head in the south lagoon, and carried the quiet, heavy rhythm of the island inside his ribs like a second heart.
At sixty-one, David was a man carved by sun and sea salt. His hands were leathered, his shoulders permanently sloped from decades of hauling handlines over the gunwales of The Bonefish, his twenty-foot fiberglass skiff. He lived alone in a small mortar-and-conch-shell home near Betsy Bay, where the radio signals from Nassau barely scratched through the static on rainy nights, and the electricity died whenever the diesel generator at the station felt the weight of its years.
It was late October, the season when the trade winds dropped into a suffocating, glassy stillness before the cold fronts began their march down from the Florida Straits. The water had turned to hot oil. On the evening of October 24th, David sat on an overturned plastic crate outside his back door, scraping scale off a pair of red snappers.
To his left, the sea was an expanse of bruised purple, swallowing the last crimson fringe of the sun. The air smelled of sulfur from the tidal flats and the dry, peppered scent of sun-baked white sage.
Then, the birds stopped.
It was not a gradual settling. The night-herons that frequented the mangrove margins along the bay usually kept up a steady, harsh croaking well into the dark. The thicket of buttonwood behind David’s house was typically alive with the dry clicking of land crabs and the hum of midges. In the span of a single breath, every sound vanished. The absolute silence was so sudden it caused a sharp pressure in David’s inner ear, like the sensation of descending too fast into thirty fathoms of water.
David paused, his scaler resting on the pink side of the snapper. He wiped his hands on his faded denim trousers and looked up.
The sky over Mayaguana was normally a brilliant, dusty canvas of stars—the Milky Way spilling across the dark like crushed pearl. But over the pine barrens toward the abandoned tracking station—a relic left behind by the Americans back during the missile-testing days of the 1950s—the stars were missing.
It was not a cloud. Clouds in the Bahamas caught the ambient light of the moon or the faint bioluminescence of the shallows. This was a patch of absolute, dense void, roughly three hundred yards across, hovering low over the scrub. It moved without the displacement of air. There was no wind, no hum of an engine, no ripple across the calm surface of the bay.
David stood up. His knees popped in the quiet. "What you looking for out there, boy?" he muttered to himself, a habit borne of decades alone on the water.
As if responding to his voice, the void shifted.
A single point of light ignited at its center—not white, nor yellow, but a deep, suffocating violet that seemed to absorb the surrounding darkness rather than illuminate it. The light did not cast shadows; it erased them.
David felt a sudden, metallic taste coat his tongue, sharp and cold, like he had placed a copper penny beneath his lip. The iron hair on his forearms stood on end. He took two steps toward his porch to retrieve his heavy flashlight, but when he raised his right foot to take the third, his body refused the instruction.
The air around him grew thick, dense as warm gelatin. He was pinned against the quiet air of Mayaguana, staring into the violet eye above the mangroves.
II. The Stolen Hours
Time did not pass; it dissolved.
David remembered the physical sensation of his feet leaving the coral sand outside his kitchen door, but he never felt the lift. There was no sensation of acceleration, no rushing wind. Instead, the landscape of Abraham’s Bay simply peeled away like wet paper. The familiar scent of salt mist and frying fat yielded to a atmosphere that was utterly devoid of humidity—dry, scrubbed, and smelling faintly of scorched quartz and ozone.
He was no longer standing, nor was he lying down. He existed in a state of suspended orientation within a chamber that had no visible corners, joints, or seams. The walls—if they were walls—were composed of a smooth, matte-gray material that felt neither cold nor warm to his skin. It had the texture of finely sanded bone, yet when he pressed his palm against it (or imagined he did), it gave slightly, like pressurized rubber.
"Who out there?" David called out. His voice did not echo. The sound fell flat from his lips, deadened instantly by the room. "I got nothing here for you. This Charlton land."
The response was a shift in the light.
Three figures emerged from the gray perimeter. They did not walk; their motion was a smooth, continuous displacement, as if the space beneath them was being drawn back like a carpet. They stood roughly five feet tall, their torsos impossibly slender, supporting broad, heart-shaped skulls that seemed too heavy for their pencil-thin necks.
David had seen strange creatures in his sixty-one years. He had hauled up deep-sea isopods from six hundred feet down, blind, translucent things that died the moment the air touched them. He had seen mutated sharks with extra fins and giant squids washed up rotting on the windward beaches. But these figures possessed an order of symmetry that felt unnatural to his eyes—a geometry that rejected human scale.
Their skin was the color of wet slate, entirely hairless, devoid of pores or sweat. Where their eyes should have been, there were vast, convex lenses of polished jet, perfectly smooth, reflecting nothing—not even the pale, ambient light of the room. They had no visible nostrils, only slight indentations beneath the brow, and their mouths were thin, unlipped slits that appeared painted onto the gray flesh.
David tried to pull his arms to his chest, to form a fist, but his nervous system was no longer his own. A paralysis, complete and painless, locked every muscle from his jaw to his toes.
Be still, David.
The words did not come through his ears. They erupted inside his mind, articulated not in his own soft Bahamian dialect, but in a cold, perfect synthesis of his own memory-voice. It sounded like his late father speaking through a long-distance telephone wire from forty years ago—flat, devoid of emotion, yet impossibly intimate.
"What you want?" David thought, realizing with a spike of cold terror that his internal thoughts were entirely transparent to them.
The central figure stepped closer. Its long, jointed fingers—four of them, ending in smooth, bulbous pads—extended toward David’s forehead.
When the flesh touched his brow, the room vanished entirely, replaced by a torrent of raw, unmediated information that flooded his consciousness like a broken dam.
III. The Catalog of Flesh
He was laid out on a surface that conformed precisely to the curvature of his spine. There were no straps or clamps, yet his limbs were fixed as securely as if they were encased in concrete. Above him, a series of slender, articulated tendrils—metallic, but moving with the organic fluidity of sea anemone arms—descended from the featureless ceiling.
They did not cut him with steel or iron. Instead, the tendrils emitted narrow, focused beams of cold pale light that passed through his clothing and skin without leaving an aperture.
David felt his chest open. There was no pain, only a terrifying, deep-seated pressure, as though a heavy stone were sitting directly upon his sternum. He could see—or rather, he was forced to perceive—the rhythm of his own heart. It was beating wildly, a dark red muscle contracting in a shallow pool of fluid, its valves snapping shut with desperate regularity.
The creatures gathered around him, their massive black eyes tilted downward. They did not speak to one another. Their communication was a series of rapid, subtle tremors that passed through their necks and the skin of their brows—a physical language of micro-spasms.
One of the tendrils lowered a long, needle-thin filament of silver material into the corner of David’s left eye. He tried to blink, to scream, to yank his head away, but his eyelids were locked open by an invisible force. The filament slid beneath the sclera with a faint, sickening pop that resonated directly through his skull.
A sensation like liquid ice flooded the left side of his brain.
We are recording the decay, the voice returned, softer now, overlapping with the sound of his own pulse. The salt in the blood. The accumulation of sunlight in the skin. The slow calcification of the joints.
"I’m just a fisherman," David wept silently inside his locked head. "I ain't done nothing to nobody. Let me go back to Betsy Bay."
The island is small, the entity observed. Its tone was neither cruel nor empathetic; it was the tone of a surveyor measuring the depth of a channel before dredging. You have spent sixty-one revolutions on this rock. You have consumed three thousand seven hundred fish from the lagoon. You have inhaled the dust of dried coral. You are composed entirely of this place.
The tendril withdrew from his eye, carrying with it a tiny drop of fluid that floated upward into a transparent sphere held by one of the slender gray beings. The sphere sealed itself with a soft hiss.
Then came the deeper intrusion.
A second instrument, broader and shaped like a ribbed cylinder of dark bone, pressed against the base of his skull. David felt his memories being unspooled—not as vague recollections, but as vivid, three-dimensional recreations that supplanted his reality.
He was eight years old again, standing on the dock at North Regatta, his father’s heavy hand on his shoulder as they watched a storm roll in from the south.
Click.
The memory was extracted, analyzed, stripped of its color, and discarded.
He was twenty-four, holding the hand of Clara Miller beneath the thatch palm arbor at the back of her father’s store, feeling the heat of her skin before she left for Nassau and never returned.
Click.
The feeling of love was translated into a series of chemical equations, mapped across the neural pathways of his temporal lobe, and cataloged.
He was fifty-five, sitting alone in the dark during Hurricane Frances, watching the sea tear away twenty yards of iron shore behind his house, feeling the profound, crushing weight of his own loneliness.
Click.
"Stop," David begged. "Leave that be. That's mine."
The entities did not pause. They worked with a methodical, terrifying efficiency, harvesting his life’s blood, his skin cells, the vitreous fluid of his eyes, and the precise architecture of his grief. They were taking an inventory of a human being, as indifferently as David had once sorted through a catch of spiny lobsters, throwing back the small ones, keeping the flesh, discarding the shells into the bay.
IV. The Return to the Clay
The transition back was not a journey; it was an impact.
David opened his eyes to find his face pressed into the damp, salt-crusted sand at the edge of the mangroves, fifty yards behind his house. The smell of rot and wet earth hit his nose with violent force, making him gag.
He lay there for a long time, unable to move his fingers. The sky above was no longer dark. The first grey, bruised light of dawn was beginning to bleed over the horizon toward Southeast Point. The sea was returning to its soft, rhythmic lap against the shore—shhh, shhh, shhh—a sound that had comforted him his entire life, but now filled him with a cold, hollow dread.
Slowly, agonizingly, he pulled his hands beneath his chest. His joints screamed with a deep, grinding ache. When he dragged himself into a sitting position, he looked down at his arms.
His faded denim shirt was torn at the collar. On the inside of his left forearm, precisely where the skin was palest, there were three tiny, triangular punctures. They were not bleeding; the edges were clean, cauterized, and surrounded by a faint ring of yellowish-purple discoloration that smelled faintly of copper.
He reached up to touch his left eye. It was swollen, the skin around it sensitive to the light, but when he looked out across the water, his vision in that eye was strangely sharp—clearer than it had been in a decade. He could see the individual fronds of the red mangroves three hundred yards away across the lagoon, distinct and dark against the gray light.
He looked at his watch. The glass face was cracked, the internal hands stopped at 8:14.
When he checked the clock inside his kitchen, the battery-operated hands read 4:30 in the afternoon of the following day. Nearly twenty hours were gone, dissolved into the gray atmosphere of that seamless room.
David sat at his kitchen table. The two red snappers he had been cleaning were still sitting on the cutting board outside, but the tropical sun had already done its work. They were gray, covered in a thick carpet of green flies, their flesh liquefied and leaking down the side of the plastic crate.
He did not clean them up. He sat in his chair, his hands resting flat on the oilcloth table, staring out the window at the empty, quiet expanse of Abraham’s Bay.
V. The Marks on Mayaguana
In the weeks that followed, the island of Mayaguana went on as it always had.
The mail boat arrived from Nassau on Tuesday, dumping its load of dry goods, frozen chicken, and fuel drums at the dock. The men gathered outside the liquor store in Pirate’s Well to drink cold Kalik and talk about the price of gas and the wind coming off the passage. Nobody noticed that David Charlton had changed.
He no longer went out on The Bonefish. The skiff sat tied to its mooring buoy in the bay, its bilge filling with rainwater, its engine tilted up and rusting in the salt air. David stayed in his house.
He slept only when his body forced him into a state of nervous exhaustion, and even then, his sleep was broken by vivid, terrifying dreams of gray rooms and silent, jet-black eyes measuring the distance between his thoughts.
In mid-November, Pastor Thompson from the Church of God in Christ walked down the dirt track to David’s place. He brought a loaf of fresh coconut bread wrapped in aluminum foil, sent by his wife.
"David," the pastor said, standing on the small wooden porch, squinting into the dark interior of the house. David was sitting in the corner, away from the sunlight filtering through the wooden shutters. "We ain't seen you at the store. We ain't seen you at the dock. People talking, saying you sick."
David looked up. His face had grown thin, the skin pulled tight over his cheekbones. His left eye, the one the filament had entered, was now a pale, milky blue, while his right remained dark brown.
"I ain't sick, Pastor," David’s voice was dry, like dead palm leaves scraping together.
"What happen to your eye, man? You get an infection from a fish fin?"
David looked down at his hands. The three triangular marks on his forearm had turned into silver scars, perfectly smooth, raised slightly above the surrounding flesh.
"They took the hours, Pastor," David said softly.
Pastor Thompson shifted his weight, his eyes darting around the small room—the unwashed dishes in the sink, the layer of dust settling over the transistor radio, the unlit kerosene lamps. "Who took the hours? The coast guard? Some boys from Nassau?"
"Not from Nassau," David said. He looked directly at the pastor with his mismatched eyes. "They come down over the old missile tracking station. They don't want our money, Pastor. They don't want our land. They just taking the count."
"What count?"
"How many of us there are. How much salt we got left in us before we die."
Pastor Thompson stepped back toward the door, his hand resting on the wooden frame. He was a good man, but he was an island man, and he knew the line between a soul that was burdened by grief and a soul that had stepped outside the circle of sensible light.
"You need to come up to the church, David," Pastor said, his voice dropping an octave, filled with a cautious, distant pity. "We pray for you. Get some fresh air in this house."
"There ain't no air in here, Pastor," David said quietly. "It all gone."
VI. The Tracking Station
December came with a series of sharp, dry cold fronts that turned the sea around Mayaguana into a jagged wall of white water.
On the night of the winter solstice, when the moon was thin and razor-sharp over the Caicos Passage, David Charlton left his house. He carried nothing with him—no flashlight, no jacket against the cold North wind, no water.
He walked north, away from the settled tracks of Betsy Bay and Abraham’s Bay, following the abandoned gravel road that led toward the old U.S. Missile Tracking Station.
The station had been built in 1951, a low concrete bunker surrounded by chain-link fencing and topped with a massive radar dome that had long since been stripped by hurricanes and sea rot. The island had reclaimed most of it. Australian pines had split the concrete foundations, and morning glory vines choked the rusting iron frames of the old generator huts.
David walked through the torn perimeter fence. The iron shore here was dark and jagged, the sea crashing against the cliffs fifty feet below with a hollow, booming roar that shook the lime-rock beneath his feet.
He climbed the concrete stairs to the roof of the main bunker. The wind whipped his faded shirt against his ribs, but he did not feel the cold.
He sat down on the edge of the roof, his legs dangling over the dark drop, and looked up at the sky.
The sky was clear. Millions of stars burned cold and bright across the void.
David raised his left arm, holding the three silver scars up toward the dark.
"I’m still here," he spoke into the wind. His voice was small, swallowed instantly by the sound of the Atlantic crashing against Mayaguana. "You left the shell, but you took the sea out of me. Come back and finish the catch."
He sat on the concrete roof until the morning sun broke over Southeast Point, painting the pine barrens in shades of rust and gold.
No light came from the clouds. No void opened over the bay.
The island remained as it had always been: a tiny strip of bone and scrub stranded in a warm, indifferent ocean, holding its secrets beneath the salt, waiting for the wind to erase the tracks of everything that had ever walked its shores.
David Charlton stood up, his knees grinding in the morning cold, and began his long, quiet walk back toward the empty house at the edge of the water.