Shirley Hall Bass Foundation - Chickcharney on ZNS

Friends, sponsors and collaborators please join us for a fantastic long weekend of events with Carlito Catalano performing his original work Chickcharney the free public performance on October 10 at 6pm Fiona's Ampitheatre in the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas. Cash Bar opens at 5:30 pm. Special thanks to Bacardi for their sponsorship. This event was produced with support from the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Heritiage. For tickets to the Gala or other events please visit www.shirleyhallbassfoundation.org.
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Well done son. We're all so very proud of you and what you have accomplished. It is truly amazing and incredible. All the best for the future.
Mommy, daddy, grammy, granddaddy, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins and all other family & friends. 💖