"No!"
No Means No
In every space, in every night,
Beneath the soft or glaring light,
A simple word stands clear and strong,
To mark the line of right and wrong.
When passion breathes or tempers rise,
Look deeply in a woman’s eyes,
And if she speaks the word of clear intent,
Remember love demands consent.
When she says no, it isn’t play;
It isn’t "maybe" in a way.
It isn't a challenge to persuade,
Nor part of some game to be played.
"No" is a wall, a boundary line,
A declaration firm, divine.
It means to stop, to step away,
And let her carry on her day.
A real man acts with honor, grace,
And dignity within his space.
He knows his strength is not meant for control,
Coercion, or a selfish goal.
Immature scum will push and plead,
Driven by reckless, blind, and selfish greed,
Ignoring tears and quiet doubt,
And casting decency right out.
They try to guilt, pressure, or force,
Taking a cruel and harmful course,
Forgetting that a woman’s body and mind
Belong to her alone, defined.
To force yourself when "no" is spoken,
Is how a human heart is broken,
A soul scarred deep, a trust destroyed,
An evil act within the void.
So listen well and understand:
Respect must guide your heart and hand.
If you refuse to take her word,
Or act as if it wasn't heard,
The consequences will be grave,
No matter how you might behave.
The law will rise, the truth will speak,
To shield the injured and the weak.
Handcuffs, courtrooms, loss of freedom, shame,
A lifelong shadow on your name,
A prison cell where time stands still,
Paying the price for a broken will.
Your reputation torn away,
With nothing left to fix the day,
All because you chose to blind your eyes
To basic boundaries and sighs.
True strength is shown when you step back,
And keep your honor on the track.
You stop at once, you yield the floor,
And show respect forevermore.
For every woman has the right
To feel secure, day or night.
To choose her path, to set her bounds,
Where safety always resounds.
Honor her voice,
Respect her choice,
And let her clear refusal stand,
For no means no across the land.
Beneath the soft or glaring light,
A simple word stands clear and strong,
To mark the line of right and wrong.
When passion breathes or tempers rise,
Look deeply in a woman’s eyes,
And if she speaks the word of clear intent,
Remember love demands consent.
When she says no, it isn’t play;
It isn’t "maybe" in a way.
It isn't a challenge to persuade,
Nor part of some game to be played.
"No" is a wall, a boundary line,
A declaration firm, divine.
It means to stop, to step away,
And let her carry on her day.
A real man acts with honor, grace,
And dignity within his space.
He knows his strength is not meant for control,
Coercion, or a selfish goal.
Immature scum will push and plead,
Driven by reckless, blind, and selfish greed,
Ignoring tears and quiet doubt,
And casting decency right out.
They try to guilt, pressure, or force,
Taking a cruel and harmful course,
Forgetting that a woman’s body and mind
Belong to her alone, defined.
To force yourself when "no" is spoken,
Is how a human heart is broken,
A soul scarred deep, a trust destroyed,
An evil act within the void.
So listen well and understand:
Respect must guide your heart and hand.
If you refuse to take her word,
Or act as if it wasn't heard,
The consequences will be grave,
No matter how you might behave.
The law will rise, the truth will speak,
To shield the injured and the weak.
Handcuffs, courtrooms, loss of freedom, shame,
A lifelong shadow on your name,
A prison cell where time stands still,
Paying the price for a broken will.
Your reputation torn away,
With nothing left to fix the day,
All because you chose to blind your eyes
To basic boundaries and sighs.
True strength is shown when you step back,
And keep your honor on the track.
You stop at once, you yield the floor,
And show respect forevermore.
For every woman has the right
To feel secure, day or night.
To choose her path, to set her bounds,
Where safety always resounds.
Honor her voice,
Respect her choice,
And let her clear refusal stand,
For no means no across the land.
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini