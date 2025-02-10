Stop Finding Fault
Why do we point with fingers so fast,
Marking the failures, the shadows they cast?
Speaking of flaws with a sharp, bitter tongue,
Yet offering nothing where hope might have sprung.
Critique is easy; it falls like the rain,
Drowning in judgment, dismissing the pain.
We build up no bridges, just walls high and strong,
Singing the chorus of all that is wrong.
But what if we shifted, what if we tried,
To water the seeds instead of deride?
What if instead of a cold, bitter gaze,
We offered a lantern to brighten the haze?
The world is imperfect, it falters, it sways,
But scorn only deepens the cracks in its ways.
What if, instead, we extended our hands,
To shape and to mend, to heal where it stands?
Instead of just shouting, "This road is too steep!"
Ask, "Can we pave it? Can we make it less deep?"
Instead of just saying, "The system is flawed!"
Say, "Here’s a new vision," with passion unthawed.
A whisper of kindness, a sentence of grace,
Can open the doors to a much better place.
For finding the fault is a task for the weak,
But finding solutions is strength when you speak.
So soften your words, yet sharpen your mind,
Seek out the answers that lift humankind.
The world needs more builders, more hands that create,
Not voices that echo in anger and hate.
Stop finding fault, start lighting the way,
Plant seeds of progress with words that you say.
If all that you offer is scorn without art,
You empty the world— you wither the heart.
The power is yours, the moment is near,
To trade in complaints for ideas that endear.
Let actions be louder, let kindness be taught,
For change isn’t spoken—it’s practiced and wrought.
So step from the shadows, step into the sun,
Help make a difference—the work has begun.
Be part of the answer, not part of the stall,
Stop finding fault—and start fixing it all.