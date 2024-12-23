Look to the Future
The past, a shadow, etched in time,
A tale of triumph, toil, and climb.
The present, fleeting as the breeze,
A moment caught in life's vast seas.
But the future? A boundless sky—
A canvas vast where dreams can fly.
Let go of chains that bind your mind,
The echoes of what’s left behind.
Each stumble, scar, and tear you've shed
Are steppingstones, not paths of dread.
For in the dawn of what's to come,
Lies the rhythm of your drum.
The world is yours—its pulse, your own,
A field of seeds yet to be sown.
Each dream a spark, each goal a flame,
A chance to etch your timeless name.
Rise up! The stars align to say:
Your destiny begins today.
See not the barriers, high and steep,
But ladders built for those who leap.
Each failure, not a fall, but guide—
A whisper strong: "Persist, abide."
The universe conspires for those
Who dare to plant and see what grows.
The future waits, its arms outspread,
A map unwritten, a path unsaid.
Fill it with visions bold and true,
With all you are, and yet pursue.
For those who claim, achieve, succeed,
Are those who plant the fearless seed.
Imagine wonders yet untold,
The dreams you’ve dared to fiercely hold.
A symphony of toil and grace,
Of fire ignited, goals embraced.
Step forward now, no need to fear,
Your journey starts, your time is here.
With every heartbeat, every stride,
You walk where limitless hopes abide.
The world is yours, it calls your name,
To rise, to reach, to stake your claim.
Look to the future—vast and free—
The mirror of what you dare to be.