"Tears In The Sand" - Bahamas AI art
©A. Derek Catalano
Things Will Get Better
When shadows stretch across your path,
And storm clouds gather fast,
When hope feels like a distant dream,
Too fragile now to last,
Remember, in the darkest night,
A spark can break the gloom.
Even barren winters bow
To the gentle kiss of bloom.
The pain you feel, it has a name,
It weighs like heavy chains,
But even steel can bend or break
When touched by sun or rain.
The battles waged within your soul
May make you doubt the way,
But every night surrenders, too,
At the first sign of day.
The tears that fill your weary eyes
Are like a rising sea—
They’ll carve a canyon deep inside,
But leave a space for peace.
For every drop, a flower grows
Where bitterness once lay,
And though it takes a while to bloom,
The hurt will fade away.
You may not see it, standing there,
The world’s weight on your chest.
The road ahead may seem too long,
Too full of endless tests.
But even on the jagged cliffs,
A foothold can be found,
And even in the loneliest place,
The world still spins around.
No pain is everlasting, love—
No storm will rage for years.
The heart, though broken, beats again
Despite its many tears.
The universe is wide and vast,
Its stars too bright to see,
But in the blackness, know this truth:
There’s more to life than grief.
Each trial, though it tests your core,
Will shape you in its mold.
Your spirit grows through every scar,
More brilliant than gold.
The cracks you see are not your end;
They let the light shine through,
And every wound you carry now
Will soon be healed for you.
Remember how the seasons change,
How ice gives way to green,
How broken branches grow again
In places you’ve not seen.
The trees that fall, they feed the soil,
Their roots take hold anew.
The lesson that the earth has taught
Is things will change for you.
So hold on tight, though winds may roar,
Though waves may pull you down.
The storm that drowns you now will fade,
And you will never drown.
For life is both the storm and calm,
The fury and the peace,
And even in the fiercest squall,
You’ll find a sweet release.
The days ahead may stretch unknown,
The future is not clear.
But trust the journey, step by step—
The path will soon appear.
For though the road is often rough,
Though hills seem steep and high,
The sun that sets will rise again,
And so, my love, will I.
So breathe and know, in every breath,
You’re closer than you think.
The battles you have yet to win
Will push you to the brink,
But victory comes not from the strength
Of walls built high and strong—
It comes from holding on to hope
When everything feels wrong.
And when the time has passed and gone,
When trials are all behind,
You’ll see that every storm you braved
Has cleared your heart and mind.
For what is life without the test,
The struggle and the climb?
And what is hope, if not the dawn
That comes with passing time?
Things will get better, this I know—
Though days may stretch too long.
You’ll find the strength within your soul,
To keep on moving on.
And when you look back on these days,
Through memories now clear,
You’ll see the beauty in the scars
That brought you standing here.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT